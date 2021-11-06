HEALTH MATTERS: Local health district offers tips on easing kids' vaccine worries

Parents of children ages 5–11 received some very welcome news last week: the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization for this age group. For parents wondering whether to vaccinate their kids, it’s important to know that both the FDA and CDC stand behind the recommendation and both agree that the vaccine is effective and safe.

During clinical trials, the vaccine efficacy was shown to be over 90 percent, which is very high. The vaccine also reduced the severity of symptoms in the few children who did contract the virus in the treatment group compared with those who did not get the vaccine and there were no severe adverse effects connected to the vaccine.

There are those who question why children should receive a vaccine when they are at lower risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Hundreds of children under the age of 18 have been lost to COVID, including nearly 100 ages 5 to 11.

Thousands of children have been hospitalized and many have long COVID. COVID-19 has also caused so much disruption in our children’s lives, affecting their time in school, recreational activities, and even spending time with friends. Vaccinating our children is a great step toward protecting their health and restoring their normal activities.