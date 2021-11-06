HEALTH MATTERS: Local health district offers tips on easing kids' vaccine worries

Parents of children ages 5–11 received some very welcome news last week: the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization for this age group. For parents wondering whether to vaccinate their kids, it’s important to know that both the FDA and CDC stand behind the recommendation and both agree that the vaccine is effective and safe.
During clinical trials, the vaccine efficacy was shown to be over 90 percent, which is very high. The vaccine also reduced the severity of symptoms in the few children who did contract the virus in the treatment group compared with those who did not get the vaccine and there were no severe adverse effects connected to the vaccine.
There are those who question why children should receive a vaccine when they are at lower risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Hundreds of children under the age of 18 have been lost to COVID, including nearly 100 ages 5 to 11.
Thousands of children have been hospitalized and many have long COVID. COVID-19 has also caused so much disruption in our children’s lives, affecting their time in school, recreational activities, and even spending time with friends. Vaccinating our children is a great step toward protecting their health and restoring their normal activities.
Many parents welcomed the vaccine news. But those of us who have children with anxiety felt mixed emotions. The long-awaited children’s dose provides comfort after two long years of worrying about our kids’ health. But it adds new fears for our children.
The benefits of the vaccine vastly outweigh the anxiety of the needle, but that doesn’t mean this will be an easy fix. For children who worry about the vaccine, parents and caregivers can ease anxiety by following a few tips:
- Be honest. Don’t try and trick your children into showing up for the shot. Explain the vaccine and its importance.
- Acknowledge their fears. It can be hard to do something when you know it will hurt.
- Ask them to help. Let them decide what would make them feel better about the shot: a comfort item to bring, holding a parent’s hand, the promise of a treat afterward, etc.
- Talk about what the vaccine means. For two years, children’s lives have changed dramatically and they’ve had little control over the upheaval. Getting a shot is something concrete they can do.
- Stay calm. Children can sense adults’ emotions. If you’re anxious, they will pick up on it.
- Praise them for their courage. Even if they received the shot through tears, they faced up to their fears.
RAHD recommends that parents reach out to their family’s pediatrician to ask if they are providing the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. If they are not, parents may find a vaccination site near them by visiting vaccines.gov.
Mary Chamberlin is the public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District. Amy Umble is communications coordinator for Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. Both organizations serve Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
