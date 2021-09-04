HEALTH MATTERS: Messengers aim to arm locals with vital information

So, where are we with COVID-19 right now in the RAHD? Certainly not where we want to be. Currently, approximately 60 percent of our adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. While this number isn’t terrible, we need to do better. Our case numbers and hospitalizations are increasing at an alarming rate. The more people who remain unvaccinated, the more opportunities the virus that causes COVID-19 will have to mutate, creating more strains like the highly transmissible delta.

As tired of this pandemic we all are, we must do all we can to stop the spread of this virus- get vaccinated, wear a mask in public, indoor spaces or even outside when we’re around large groups of people, socially distance, and practice excellent hand hygiene. We may be “over” COVID, but it’s time to have a bit of humility and realize that we cannot just wish it away.

AMY UMBLEHand-washing, masks and isolation can keep viruses at bay. But they can’t prevent mental illness or addiction. When the world shut down for COVID-19, this increased depression, anxiety, loneliness and despair for many. Behavioral health care was already struggling to meet demand, and needs skyrocketed just as challenges grew.