HEALTH MATTERS: Messengers aim to arm locals with vital information

The global pandemic taught us many lessons: the ins and outs of Zoom, the importance of health care workers—and grocery store employees, the role of resilience and the deep connection between mental and physical health.
To that end, the Rappahannock Area Health District and the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board have teamed up to share joint messages every month in The Free Lance–Star.
For this month’s installment, we would like to introduce the messengers:
Mary Chamberlin
COVID. Pandemic. Masks. Social distancing. Variants. These are all words and terms, along with many more, we’ve heard over and over for nearly a year and a half now. Words and terms we’re all undoubtedly tired of hearing. 2020 was an anxiety-filled blur for so many of us and just when we thought the second half of 2021 held more promise for a return to normalcy, COVID reminded us that it’s still here.
My role in the Rappahannock Area Health District is that of messenger. I share information from trusted sources that I feel is important for our community members to know and I break down some of this information so it is more easily understood.
With so much being new to most of us and ever-changing, my goal is to arm those who live in our district with information and resources they need to make informed decisions for themselves and their loved ones.
So, where are we with COVID-19 right now in the RAHD? Certainly not where we want to be. Currently, approximately 60 percent of our adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. While this number isn’t terrible, we need to do better. Our case numbers and hospitalizations are increasing at an alarming rate. The more people who remain unvaccinated, the more opportunities the virus that causes COVID-19 will have to mutate, creating more strains like the highly transmissible delta.
As tired of this pandemic we all are, we must do all we can to stop the spread of this virus- get vaccinated, wear a mask in public, indoor spaces or even outside when we’re around large groups of people, socially distance, and practice excellent hand hygiene. We may be “over” COVID, but it’s time to have a bit of humility and realize that we cannot just wish it away.
AMY UMBLEHand-washing, masks and isolation can keep viruses at bay. But they can’t prevent mental illness or addiction. When the world shut down for COVID-19, this increased depression, anxiety, loneliness and despair for many. Behavioral health care was already struggling to meet demand, and needs skyrocketed just as challenges grew.
RACSB is a behavioral health care safety net, providing mental health and substance use disorder services for our community. Additionally, we illuminate hidden hope when situations seem futile. During the outbreak, we pivoted to providing virtual services while also offering messages of hope and resilience.
As COVID-19 changes, so do our emotions. It is important to recognize emotions, be patient with ourselves and others, and seek help when necessary.
Mary Chamberlin is the public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District. Amy Umble is communications coordinator for Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. Both organizations serve Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.