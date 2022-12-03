HEALTH MATTERS: Navigating holidays with an autistic family member

I used to be a true humbug acolyte. I dreaded the holiday season with a fervor to rival the Grinch.

I wanted to be one of those moms who made December merry and magical. Instead, the year ended with a weeks-long crying jag.

My oldest son has profound autism. We quickly learned that the usual holiday traditions did not mix well with autism.

We were fortunate to live near family. But this also meant that Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and the day after were a marathon of visits to relatives.

For many people with autism, any change induces anxiety. Christmas brought a different schedule, different music, new people and a lighted tree in the living room.

For us, it meant the bleak midwinter was filled with tantrums instead of merriment.

After three years of that cycle, I had a revelation: It didn’t have to be this way. We create holiday traditions to bring joy, not obligations. So we scaled down our festivities. We spaced out visits to relatives. We made other changes specific to his needs.

After making those changes, holidays have been much merrier in our house. They’re not perfect — autism and holidays might never mingle flawlessly.

In the two decades since my son was diagnosed with autism, the rates have skyrocketed, meaning there are a lot of families now struggling with holidays. Here are some things we’ve learned over the years — sometimes through trial and error and sometimes through the experiences of other families.

Let go of traditions that don’t serve your family. Holiday rituals may seem sacrosanct, but they aren’t if they cause distress.

Take it slowly. Put the decorations out over days instead of all at once. Instead of visiting all of the family, opening all the gifts on one day, spread the celebration out. It will help the person with autism transition better to holiday mode—and it means more holiday season to enjoy!

Educate relatives about autism and sensory differences. There are some good videos on YouTube that offer a glimpse into what sensory issues feel like. These can help well-meaning loved ones understand that issues with scratchy clothes, loud music or bright lights are about way more than just being picky.

Take those sensory differences into account when planning activities.

Don’t insist everyone change their holiday plans. Compromise is key.

Offer an isolated spot—what feels festive to us can be frustrating to people with autism. When things feel overwhelming, it helps to have a safe place to go away from the crowd.

Don’t force affection. Hugs, kisses and eye contact can be painful to people with autism. Let the individual set the tone.

Be willing to rethink things. I always assumed that everyone loves opening gifts, but my son doesn’t like to unwrap presents while people watch him. He can still take up to two weeks to open his gifts and stocking.

Be open to sensory strategies. Weighted vests or blankets, noise-cancelling headphones and fidgets can work wonders.

Include some non-festive favorites. Chicken nuggets might not be traditional holiday fare but they can be the perfect comfort food for someone with food sensitivities.

Communicate. Communicate. Communicate. Family conversations can help avoid many holiday pitfalls, but it is even more important when autism is involved. Explain the issues involved, the changes you need to make, and any accommodations that will help.

Develop thick skin. Most of us have that relative who will complain about a child spending most of the party on an iPad. But if that’s what it takes to have peace and joy, don’t worry about the critics.

Prepare thoroughly. If there will be new people or new places, create a photo album to help the individual with autism prepare.

Be kind. It can be difficult for people with autism to handle holidays, but it’s also challenging for some people to give up or change traditions that have been in the family for generations. So be gentle with each other as you navigate a new normal holiday season.