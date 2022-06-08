Health Matters: Protect yourself accordingly from COVID this summer

It’s summertime! So many wonderful adventures to look forward to—trips to the beach and campgrounds, days spent lounging by the pool and tending to our gardens, cookouts with family and friends—oh, the memories we’ll make! One adventure none of us want to have is being sick with COVID. Yes, we’re still talking about it, for the third consecutive summer, because COVID is still very much here with us. Who’d have guessed?

As we begin summer 2022, our nation’s COVID cases are actually five times higher right now (and most likely even higher because so many of us test at home and do not report positive results to our doctors) than they were at this same time last year.

This means that the virus that causes COVID is, well, just everywhere. The news isn’t all gloomy, however, as hospitalizations in our health district have remained low, telling us that there is much less severe illness among those infected. How could this be with so many cases? Vaccinations are the biggest reason. According to the CDC, over 82% of Americans 5 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and we know the vaccine helps us avoid serious illness and hospitalization even when we are infected. We also have treatments widely available and, maybe I’m being optimistic here, but people following quarantine and isolation recommendations, like staying home when we’re sick and masking up when we think we may have been exposed, is helping us to stay out of the hospital, too.

Does all this mean that COVID isn’t a big deal anymore? No. Getting COVID means being pretty sick for a lot of us, and for some, it means having symptoms that can last for quite some time. It also means missed workdays, playdates and social gatherings, which would all certainly take the wind out of our summer sails. So, assess your risks and the risks of your loved ones, plan to protect yourself accordingly and go ahead and enjoy making those summer memories. Don’t forget your sunscreen and bug spray, too, because, you know—sunburn and bug bites can cause problems of their own.

Mary Chamberlin is the public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District. The organization serves Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

