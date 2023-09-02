America’s youth struggled with mental health even before COVID-19 brought dramatic changes to school and home life. The pandemic exacerbated a challenging situation, leading the American Academy of Pediatrics to declare child and adolescent mental health a national emergency.

More than half of teens felt hopeless enough to stop participating in their usual activities, according to a report by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among youth ages 10-18.

And while 75% of parents said their child could benefit from counseling, less than half of youngsters with major depression receive treatment.

The barriers to treatment can seem insurmountable and include finances, transportation, scheduling and more. But the most dramatic barrier is the lack of behavioral healthcare providers, especially those who specialize in treating children and adolescents.

RACSB provides treatment with fees based on income but struggles with attracting therapists. It’s a problem that plagues agencies across the U.S. where more than half of all counties do not have a practicing psychiatrist. RACSB increased both pay and recruitment efforts and is participating in regional and state efforts to reduce the workforce shortage.

However, this is a long-term problem that isn’t going away anytime soon. Some families will wait for mental health services.

As a parent, I know that wait can be agonizing—you feel helpless and the situation feels hopeless. But there are some things you can do:

If there is an emergency, services are available. You can bring your child to the nearest emergency department, call 988 or call RACSB’s emergency services at 540/373-6876.

Mental Health America of Fredericksburg has a list of local providers, which you can find at mhafred.org/helpline.

For families with private insurance, reach out and ask for referrals. Our insurance company was able to connect us with online therapy with a much shorter waiting list.

Encourage children and teens to get enough sleep, exercise and fresh air. This can be a difficult one, especially if your youth has depression, but these efforts have a dramatic impact on mental health.

Create a safe space by restricting access to means of self-harm such as knives, medication and firearms. RACSB provides free trigger and cable locks. Email prevention@rappahannockareacsb.org. Supplies are limited based on the availability of funds.

Provide a supportive environment. It’s easy to shrug off behavior changes or alarming statements because “it’s just a phase” or a cry for help. While adults can recognize the transient nature of adolescent emotions, in the moment it feels real, scary and overwhelming to the child. Acknowledge their emotions and don’t minimize them.

Encourage youth to find a trusted adult. We know that the presence of one trusted adult significantly improves outcomes for adolescents. We like to think that as parents, we would be that adult but sometimes children open up better with someone else. Encourage children to connect with other adults—and tell them to ask for help whenever they need it.

Learn about mental illness. If you’ve never experienced depression or anxiety, it’s hard to understand what it feels like. But there are resources to help. National Alliance on Mental Illness Rappahannock offers a family education program. Learn more at namirapp.org.

Learn to recognize and respond to mental health crises. RACSB offers suicide prevention training and you can find them at rappahannockareacsb.org/trainings.

Take care of yourself. It’s so tempting to ignore your own needs when your child is suffering. But supporting your child and getting them help is going to require you to be healthy and well.