HEALTH MATTERS: Take small steps towards showing gratitude

HEALTH MATTERS: Take small steps towards showing gratitude

Connect with others by reaching out to a supportive friend or relative, even by text or chat.

Between goblins and gifts lies a brief season of gratitude. Social media posts and home décor implore people to develop “an attitude of gratitude” and to “count your blessings.”

Research shows that gratefulness can boost happiness and overall well-being.

But for people suffering from depression or struggling with anxiety—or just struggling in general—counting blessings can feel like a burdensome chore.

Individuals with substance use disorders who are in the first stages of recovery might not have time or energy to keep a gratitude journal.

Thankfulness can make you feel happy—but what if you’re too unhappy to find it? Even small acts of gratitude have an impact on emotional well-being. You don’t have to write thank you notes or go hunting for a gratitude journal.

Here are some steps to help you feel thankful if you have a behavioral health disorder:

• Don’t fake it 'til you make it. You don’t have to force joy. Gratitude can reside with anger, grief, sadness and other emotions.

• Make an ingratitude list. Sound counterintuitive? Sometimes writing down the things you don’t enjoy can help you to appreciate those that you do.

• Connect with others. This doesn’t mean you have to show up to friendsgiving parties while you’re feeling down. But do reach out to a supportive friend or relative, even by text or chat.

• Focus on something that doesn’t hurt. Depression often brings physical aches and pains and it feels like your entire body hurts. But finding one body part, even a small one, that doesn’t ache can help you find gratitude.

• Try writing down just one thing you’re thankful for. Do it daily for a week or two and it will become easier to find something or someone you appreciate.

• Do something nice for someone. Even a small act of kindness counts.

• Focus on a time when you experienced kindness, whether it was someone opening a door for you or donating a kidney.

• Express it your way. Make a photo that expresses your gratitude, assemble a collage of pictures of things you are grateful for, paint a picture, sing a song. There are so many different ways to express gratitude even if words aren’t your thing.

• Give it some time. It is OK if you don’t feel grateful right now. Sometimes the weight of depression is too heavy to feel anything else. Don’t let gratitude become something you feel guilty about. Instead, focus on the things you know will help you through the depression.

Amy Umble is communications coordinator for Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. This organization serve Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

