HEALTH MATTERS: This holiday, protect your mental health

This season, focus on your mental health. Find the holiday activities that matter to you without feeling the need to keep up with anyone else. Include downtime in your holiday planners. And don’t let the need to deck the halls crowd out your need to eat healthy, exercise and get outdoors. These things will protect your mental health during a hectic season.

To continue to protect ourselves from the virus that causes COVID-19 this holiday season, the keyword is “layer.” Just like we shouldn’t place expectations on ourselves for a “perfect” holiday, we shouldn’t expect that the individual tools we have to stop the spread of COVID-19 will each offer 100 percent protection. This is where layering those tools come in—when we utilize all the safety mitigations available to us, we greatly reduce the risk that we will be infected with or spread the virus to others. So, what are those tools?

Vaccines: The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are available to everyone age 5 and older. If you’ve already completed your full vaccine series (two doses for Pfizer and Moderna and 1 dose for Johnson & Johnson) and it has been at least two months (for Johnson & Johnson) or six months (for Pfizer and Moderna), make sure to get your booster shot for even more protection.