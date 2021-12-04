HEALTH MATTERS: This holiday, protect your mental health

It’s been said many times, many ways, but here it is once more: Your holidays do not have to be Instagram-perfect.
Lately, there’s been a lot of buzz about the social media platform’s negative impact on teens’ mental health, and it isn’t much of a leap to assume adults, too, could suffer from hours spent scrolling through ideal homes, clothes, crafts, cooking and more.
Quick videos make it look easy to make your own decorations, knit sweaters for everyone on your guest list and bake an elaborate dessert that will wow guests. Not into the DIY side of Instagram? You could get inspired to buy new decorations for your whole house to match this year’s holiday trend. And for parents of youngsters who celebrate Christmas, there are intricate Elf on the Shelf ideas to make sure your children have a magical holiday.
There’s a reason that many holiday movies center around a theme of finding the “true meaning” of the holiday. It’s so easy to get caught up in the frills and forget about the main part.
Last year, many of us missed out on our annual holiday get-togethers. When we reminisced, we didn’t think wistfully about the backdrop. We missed the people we love.
There won’t be a scandal if you show up to a holiday party with a store-bought dessert. You can celebrate the season without themed trees in every room and children will still find Christmas magical if the elf doesn’t re-create movie scenes with Legos or write poetry with marshmallows.
This season, focus on your mental health. Find the holiday activities that matter to you without feeling the need to keep up with anyone else. Include downtime in your holiday planners. And don’t let the need to deck the halls crowd out your need to eat healthy, exercise and get outdoors. These things will protect your mental health during a hectic season.
To continue to protect ourselves from the virus that causes COVID-19 this holiday season, the keyword is “layer.” Just like we shouldn’t place expectations on ourselves for a “perfect” holiday, we shouldn’t expect that the individual tools we have to stop the spread of COVID-19 will each offer 100 percent protection. This is where layering those tools come in—when we utilize all the safety mitigations available to us, we greatly reduce the risk that we will be infected with or spread the virus to others. So, what are those tools?
Vaccines: The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are available to everyone age 5 and older. If you’ve already completed your full vaccine series (two doses for Pfizer and Moderna and 1 dose for Johnson & Johnson) and it has been at least two months (for Johnson & Johnson) or six months (for Pfizer and Moderna), make sure to get your booster shot for even more protection.
Masks: We all have them, probably many of them! We need to wear a mask when we are indoors in public spaces, regardless of our vaccination status, when we are in an area of substantial or high transmission.
Distancing: Staying 3–6 feet apart from those who do not live in your household will reduce your likelihood of catching the virus that causes COVID-19.
Hand hygiene: Be sure to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, often, or use hand sanitizer if accessing a sink is not possible.
Testing: If you’re planning to have visitors or visit others during the holiday season, plan to get a COVID-19 test before your events. RAHD has free drive-thru events scheduled throughout December. You may also purchase at-home testing kits to keep on hand, or schedule testing at your local pharmacy or urgent care center.
Contact trace and isolate or quarantine: If you test positive for COVID-19, it is important to tell people who have been close to you. They may need to get tested and stay home so that they don’t spread it to others. Isolation and quarantine guidelines differ for those who are fully vaccinated and those who are not.
For a list of RAHD testing events, visit virginia.gov/rappahannock/covid19testing.
For a COVID-19 vaccination site near you, visit vaccines.gov.
For information about isolation and quarantine guidelines, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html
For transmission rates in your area or an area you plan to travel to in the U.S., visit: covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
Mary Chamberlin is the public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District. Amy Umble is communications coordinator for Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. Both organizations serve Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
