 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

HEALTH MATTERS: Tops for helping kids deal with going back to school

  • 0

As area kids head back to school, some will carry more than composition notebooks and No. 2 pencils. In addition to backpacks, many children will carry the weight of anxiety, depression or trauma.

Before COVID hit, about 20% of American children had a mental disorder—and only 20% of those children received treatment. We entered the pandemic with a shortage of behavioral health care professionals and a rising tide of youth needing help.

As we leave the pandemic, we have an even greater disparity between need and help when it comes to behavioral health care for children and adolescents. The start of school is an anxious time for many students, but those feelings will be exacerbated for most.

2020 saw more children than ever reporting to emergency departments for mental health crises, according to the American Psychological Association.

People are also reading…

The APA also warns that children needing care don’t have time to wait for workforce issues to resolve. They recommend that educators and community leaders receive some training in responding to mental health issues and trauma.

Additionally, proactive approaches to children’s mental health can help. Parents, caregivers, educators, clergy and coaches should be prepared to address issues as soon as they arise. That means learning the signs of behavioral health concerns and responding appropriately.

Rappahannock Area Community Services Board offers trainings on helping youth with mental health concerns and on recognizing and responding to the impacts of trauma. Visit rappahannockareacsb.org to find an upcoming training.

Parenting is hard—even more so when your child is feeling big emotions. How do you tell the difference between back-to-school jitters and more serious concerns? How can you help your child through their feelings?

Therapists with RACSB’s Crisis Services for Children program offered some tips to make the back-to-school transition smoother for families:

  • Check in with your child:
    • Implement a system that works for your family to encourage your child to identify their feelings/emotions on a daily basis. The most useful visual tool is having your child identify on a thermometer their “temperature reading.” You can use this in the morning and after school to foster discussion about any changes that may have occurred in their mood throughout the day.
  • Routine:
    • Stability, structure, and consistency take the guess work out of what is coming next. Work with your child to establish a schedule that will work for you and your family to include morning, afternoon and nightly routines. Pro tip: Practice getting on this schedule before school starts!
  • Identify supports:
    • Encourage your child to name two to three safe people at school in whom they feel they could confide if they feel unsafe due to bullying, mental health symptoms, or various other stressors. Ensure that at least one of these people is an adult, and let that person know that they have been an identified support for your child.
  • Sleep hygiene:
    • Once again, consistency is key. Try to keep a consistent routine at night so there are no surprises. Daily hygiene routines are important—reward charts can be effective motivation to establish these routines. Additionally, include your child in developing an electronics agreement before bedtime—eliminate use of electronics at least 30 minutes to one hour prior, as these work to stimulate the brain rather and can prevent and disrupt restful sleep.
  • Issues from the past:
    • If your child has known stressors, it is helpful to communicate them to teachers and/or school administrators to develop a plan to support your child.
  • Skills:
    • Developing simple coping skills will empower your child to feel in control of their own emotions. Bedtime is a perfect time to practice these as part of your nightly routine!

    Some common techniques include:

  • Take 5 Breathing:
    • Have your child hold up their hand and trace their fingers while taking five slow, deep belly breaths
  • Bubble Breathing:
    • Practice deep breathing exercises at home with bubbles or dandelions. See who can blow bubbles for the longest period of time with one breath!
  • Visualize your safe space:
    • Close your eyes and picture your favorite place in the world. What does it look like? What does it sound like? What does it taste like? What do you feel? What do you smell?

    Many children struggle to recognize their emotions, which is necessary for responding to them. RACSB has a free children’s workbook on recognizing emotions and responding to anxiety. Find it at rappahannockareacsb.org.

    Amy Umble is communications coordinator for Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. This organization serve Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

    Amy Umble is communications coordinator for Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. This organization serve Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

    0 Comments

    Tags

    Build your health & fitness knowledge

    * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

    Related to this story

    Most Popular

    This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

    This doctor reversed heart disease. Now he wants to do it for Alzheimer's

    Dr. Dean Ornish is trying to do for the brain what he did for the heart. At his nonprofit Preventive Medicine Research Institutein California, he's using the same four lifestyle interventions to see if early-stage Alzheimer's can be "slowed, stopped or even reversed" without the use of drugs, devices or surgeries.

    German leader says gas pipeline part is ready for Russia

    German leader says gas pipeline part is ready for Russia

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has inspected a turbine at the center of a natural gas dispute and declared Wednesday that “there are no problems” blocking the part’s return to Russia besides missing information from Russia’s state-controlled gas company. The Kremlin insisted on Wednesday that more assurances are needed. Russian energy giant Gazprom last week halved the amount of natural gas flowing through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity, the latest of several reductions that it blamed on delays to the turbine’s delivery after sanctions were imposed on Russia over its war in Ukraine.

    Dolly Parton among Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy winners

    Dolly Parton among Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy winners

    Country superstar Dolly Parton is among the 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy recipients. Also being honored are Dallas entrepreneur Lyda Hill, Kenyan industrialist Manu Chandaria, and Lynn and Stacy Schusterman from the Oklahoma investment family. Parton’s $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 2020 received plenty of attention once it yielded the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. However, her fellow honoree Hill, through her Lyda Hill Philanthropies, was also an early donor to what would become the Moderna vaccine. The 2022 honorees will receive their medals in a private ceremony in New York on Oct. 13.

    Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle

    Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle

    A divided Senate has voted to start debating Democrats’ election-year economic bill. The sprawling measure contains many of President Joe Biden’s climate, energy, health and tax goals. United Democrats pushed the 755-page measure through the Senate on a party-line vote. That was a preview of votes on what was expected to be a mountain of amendments, mostly from Republicans trying to derail the legislation. The package is a dwindled version of earlier multitrillion-dollar bills from Biden that Democrats failed to advance. The measure has become a partisan battleground over inflation, gasoline prices and other issues that polls show are driving voters.

    Biden team, Eli Lilly condemn new Indiana abortion ban

    Biden team, Eli Lilly condemn new Indiana abortion ban

    Eli Lilly and Co. and the administration of President Joe Biden have condemned Indiana’s new ban on abortions. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a statement Saturday said Indiana's Republican legislators have “put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians rather than women and their doctors.” Lilly says it's concerned the law will hinder the company's and Indiana’s “ability to attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world.” The law lifts the ban in cases of rape or incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. It takes effect Sept. 15.

    Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

    Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

    Watch Now: Related Video

    Psychologists weigh in on what makes a successful relationship

    Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

    Topics

    Breaking News

    News Alert