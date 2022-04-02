 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEALTH MATTERS: Workplace wellbeing should take priority to help prevent burnout, sickness

WAR, political fighting and new coronavirus strains dominate headlines these days, leaving many of us feeling exhausted. But current events aren’t the only things causing burnout. A new study from Mental Health America found that 83% of American workers feel “emotionally drained” from their jobs.

And one-quarter of employees exhibit signs of severe burnout, making it difficult to concentrate on tasks or engage with coworkers.

The report offers tips for employers, encouraging them to address stress management with staff and to encourage employees to take time off when needed.

We can work on our own emotional wellbeing in the workplace, to help ourselves and our coworkers. Some ideas for managing stress at work: take breaks when possible—even if it’s just a few minutes of fresh air between meetings; get organized by planning your day or decluttering your workspace; talk with supportive friends; be open with supervisors and peers about your exhaustion; keep track of your accomplishments; and take time off.

Many employees reported that they felt more emotionally secure when their work was acknowledged and appreciated. Studies have shown that peer-to-peer recognition is extremely effective, so be sure to take time out of your day to praise your coworkers and to acknowledge their contributions.

As the COVID pandemic continues to evolve, employees face many transitions from “new normal” to “new normal.” The MHA study reported, “Employers that acted with transparency, empathy and flexibility likely experienced a smoother transition during COVID-19 than companies that did not consider workplace culture, especially in high-stress or remote work environments.”

For quite some time, business owners and managers relied on the Department of Labor and Industry’s portal to report known or suspected COVID-19 outbreaks among their employees. Due to the recent revocation of the DOLI Standard and the reporting requirements under 16 VAC 25-220, a new suspect outbreak reporting portal has been created to replace the DOLI portal. The link for this portal can be found here: redcap.vdh.virginia.gov/redcap/surveys

/?s=M3YRJPNRHP.

This portal is intended to be used for the reporting of outbreaks or suspected outbreaks for all diseases, not just COVID-19. Anyone reporting an outbreak or suspected outbreak can use this project (businesses, long-term care facilities, schools, daycares, etc.).

The Rappahannock Area Health District’s Occupational Health team does feel that having businesses continue to report outbreaks of three or more cases will remain a very important factor in COVID-19 transmission containment. Reporting these outbreaks to RAHD will still be an important step in helping not only keep staff and clients/customers healthy and safe, but it will also assist our team in tracing clusters of cases in particular areas of our health district, thus helping us to possibly prevent further transmission through contact tracing efforts. Reducing transmission means less stress for employees and fewer missed days of work—a win for all!

Mary Chamberlin is the public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District. Amy Umble is communications coordinator for Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. Both organizations serve Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

