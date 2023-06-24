There was animated discussion recently in our coffee klatch, made up of a bunch of old farts who get together regularly to drink coffee and shoot the breeze. One member recently had seen his doctor, who had administered a cholesterol test.

More precisely, this was a lipid profile that measures lots of things. But this patient was all in a twitter about the results. “Do I look at the total cholesterol? The LDL? The HDL? The triglycerides?” he asked, peevishly. “Or, I read about calculating the total divided by the HDL? Or calculating the non-HDL level?”

I was sympathetic. I had the same questions when I had a recent lipid panel. I figured this lipid profile topic probably vexes a lot of people and would be a good thing to write about. I contacted a fellow former member of Pratt Medical, and formerly Fredericksburg’s favorite cardiologist, Dr. Bob Vranian (“formerly” not because he’s fallen out of favor, but because he’s retired).

Into the weeds

Vranian explained that the basic components of a lipid panel are:

total cholesterol;

“bad” low density lipoprotein (LDL-C);

very low density lipoprotein (VLD — actually a precursor of LDL);

“good” high density lipoprotein (HDL-C);

and triglycerides.

Measuring these is all geared to assessing risk of atheroma, which is what gradually narrows the arteries — and is the cause of heart attacks, strokes and impaired circulation to legs.

But, when we were compatriots at Pratt and I would refer patients to Bob, they would come back with questions about arcane stuff, like particle size, apolipoprotein B (ApoB) and apolipoprotein A, or Lp(a). Stuff that was above my pay grade, but relevant to your risk, Bob told me.

ApoB is a “coupling molecule,” he explained. It gives a precise assessment of the concentration of “bad” particles. Lp(a), meanwhile, is a particularly inflammatory particle that should be checked in people with, or those having a family history of, atheroma.

“Size of the particles is also relevant to risk,” Bob told me, producing from his backpack a thing that looked like a snowball. This, I think, was meant to represent a “large fluffy” LDL particle — one of the subtypes of LDL that are less atherogenic. In contrast, the presence of “small dense” particles may warn of greater risk.

I was having misgivings that perhaps I should have been doing advanced lipid panels on all my patients, but Bob told me he would normally only do an ApoB on someone who was high risk.

After that, he said, “I would do a regular lipid panel and look at their non-LDL cholesterol,” which correlates well with ApoB levels. And, he only recommends doing Lp(a) on people at very high risk. But this is all a bit of a judgement call, and what specific goals we should strive for are something a person needs to discuss with their own caregiver.

Does your cholesterol level matter?

There are some heretics who point out cholesterol is a “surrogate” end point and we put too much store in it. A surrogate being a measure of something that is assumed to correlate with the disease you want to measure, but may not.

No one cares if your cholesterol is high if it doesn’t indicate you are at risk of vascular disease — and some studies have shown even if you lower the cholesterol, it doesn’t lower overall mortality.

That hasn’t stopped statins being prescribed and used on a large scale to lower cholesterol. (The drugs are also a boon to their manufacturers, as worldwide sales for 2022 were estimated at $14.9 billion.) Skeptics worry: Are we just treating a surrogate?

Bob is not among those skeptics. With the present state of our knowledge, we know cholesterol is a risk marker for atherosclerosis and “from population studies, the lower the LDL, the lower the risk of vascular disease,” he told me.

The conventional thinking, along with the understanding that low HDL (“good” high density lipoprotein) increases your risk, seems to hold up. However, a recent study published in the Journal of the American college of Cardiology notes this may not be the case in Black adults.

Remember, there are other factors that are important to your risk of vascular disease: family history, high blood pressure, obesity, smoking and diabetes. To calculate your risk, go to the website of the American Heart Association and plug your numbers in to their personal risk calculator.

There is also a growing realization that atherosclerosis is an inflammatory disease and measuring indicators of inflammation — such as high sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) — will help clarify the risk.

And, on the more touchy-feely side, Bob also notes “recent studies have shown how life treats you and how you see life” impact your risk of vascular disease.

Cardiovascular disease, and how to avoid it, is important stuff. According to the World Health Organization, it is still the world’s leading cause of mortality, accounting for close to 20 million deaths per year.

So, it’s probably a good idea to get a basic lipid profile from time to time. And it may also be good to heed that more arcane stuff, like particle sizes and lipoprotein levels.