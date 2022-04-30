Mom, son go on 'Ride across Virginia' to raise funds for Parkinson's Foundation

Teresa Jackson of Frederick County rode 300 miles with her son, Lincoln, during the Ride Across Virginia cycling event and raised $19,000. Her ultimate goal is to reach $25,000 for the Parkinson’s Foundation and increase awareness of Parkinson’s disease.
The five-day ride started in South Hill. She went through the Fredericksburg area on April 24 and ended the trip in Winchester.
This ride would have been a challenge for anyone who wasn’t already an avid cyclist, but for Jackson, 58, it was even tougher because she also suffers from Parkinson’s disease.
If you would like to contribute to her fundraising efforts visit bit.ly/36VaFIO.
