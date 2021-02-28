Neustatter: Are pharmacy benefit managers operating a big shell game?

Medications are a large and profitable part of health care, and now PBMs seem to have taken on a life of their own—but by using devious practices to make massive profits.

Makary says, “It is now overwhelmingly apparent that PBMs are operating the biggest shell game in modern history, and we are all paying for it.”

How it Works

PBMs buy medicines at a discounted price, then “sell” them (actually they arrange the price at which they will be sold) at a markup, which they get paid by the insurance company or employer whose formulary they are managing—what is called “the spread” rather than profit, in this industry.

They also get drug manufacturers to pay them a rebate to get their drug on any formulary they manage—which, of course,, increases the sale of the medicine. But then, apparently, the drug manufacturer increases the price of the drug to offset that rebate.

What makes it all so devious is that the size of the spread, and a lot of other stuff about their doings, is a closely guarded secret. No one knows how much they’re marking up your medicine.