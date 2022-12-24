Neustatter: Be thankful for holiday traditions that help make sense of a troubling world

Traditions are a big part of many people’s lives, and during the holidays this particular quirk of human nature is especially important.

Growing up in England, a particular Christmas Day tradition was for my sister Angie and I to go with our psychiatrist father to do “rounds” at St. Ebba’s Hospital — which was one of the local mental hospitals where our dad was on staff.

It was a little unnerving. Most of the patients were long-term residents suffering from serious psychiatric illness. Even though they had pretty much tuned out, they still tended to be a little weird and a little scary. Some sat stock still in bizarre postures in a catatonic state. Some had tics that made them writhe around and pull weird faces. Some had heated arguments with an adversary no one else could see.

Angie and I would try not to gawk too obviously and stick close to our dad. Any residents that did get a bit boisterous would be gently taken in hand and soothed by one of the kindly, large, usually West Indian female nursing assistants.

“C’mon now,” they would gently coax. “Da Queen goin’ to be giving her speech soon and you don’t want to miss dat now,” and escort them to one of the chairs in the day room facing the TV.

Unnerving as it was, it was our family tradition.

Our mother’s tradition, often with the help of some friend who was staying with us, would be to cook the Christmas lunch. By the time we got back, our mother and friend would both be a little tipsy and giggling from tippling sherry in the kitchen.

Turkey, stuffing, bread sauce, roast potatoes and Brussels sprouts were served as our traditional eats. Then, of course, Christmas pudding with sixpenny pieces, a ring and a thimble hidden inside, with a sprig of holly on top and brandy to set it alight.

Distressing Traditions

One of the most distressing traditions, attributed to our dad being half German, was that after a late afternoon tea of traditional Christmas fruitcake with marzipan and white icing — and only then — could we, in a state of impatience and agitation, open our presents.

Had our dad explained there were studies that show kids tormented in this way are “deliberative, attentive, and able to concentrate,” unlike their instantly gratified counterparts, who are “irritable, restless and fidgety, aggressive, and generally not self-controlled,” we might have thanked him rather than complained.

It was not just our family that followed traditions, of course. One particular tradition of the medical press, which amuses me, is the normally somber BMJ saves up the more lighthearted studies that have been submitted throughout the year and publishes them in the December issue.

Like the study to determine if a martini, “shaken not stirred” — 007’s pedantic requirement — was actually better then the alternative.

Or the report about the anesthesiologist who chided his orthopedic colleague (who was repairing the operating table with a mallet) with the claim of a stereotype of orthopods being “strong as an ox but half as bright.”

I imagine the anesthesiologist was a little embarrassed when a follow-up study showed “male orthopedic surgeons have greater intelligence and grip strength than their anesthetic colleagues.”

Benefit of traditions

Though we lived with these traditions, and so many more, we did not understand how they bring us the “Four B’s,” – being, belonging, believing and benevolence.

So, maybe rather than complaining, I should applaud my wife Paula for her tradition of making me watch movies, like “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Home Alone,” and “Miracle on 34th Street” over and over — even though they make me cringe. It is claimed such traditions bring “a semblance of order and predictability ... even some serenity,” according to Psychology Today.

What traditions do you follow? Does your celebration of the holidays follow an invariable, predictable but traditional format? Is there special food and drink? Are there gatherings with family or special friends? Do you attend a church service or spend time with a spiritual community?

Making it all happen can be a bit stressful. It always seems like a mad crescendo as we rocket through December and hustle to get the cards sent out after watching You Tube to learn how to print address labels. Buying presents can cause fretting about whether the recipient will spend more on me than I do on them. And then there’s decorating, planning the menu and a million other traditional chores which can make it a bit of a relief when it’s over.

But hold on to the thought that traditions make us feel “safe in a confusing world.” It can help you to not end up like the poor souls my sister and I would visit with our dad on Christmas morning.