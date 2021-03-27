Neustatter: Before panicking, consider probability

Previously, the recommendation had been not more than two drinks per day for men and one a day for women. (Though women aren’t half the size of men, so I have never understood this.)

Again, critics and mathematicians pointed out the need to look at absolute rather than relative risk.

The study looked 100,000 subjects and 23 pathologies that are more likely to occur in people who drink. It showed that of those who drink no alcohol, 914 can expect to experience one of these pathologies. And of people drinking one drink a day, 918 will.

This means that 4 in 100,000 people who consume a drink a day will have a problem caused by the taking that one drink—yes, it’s an increase, but I don’t think it’s going to persuade me I have to forsake my one G&T a day.

Incidentally, two drinks per day increased the risk to 977 in 100,000.

So How Dangerous are The Mutations?

To address the danger of mutations, I had to search around a bit. As noted, the WebMD article noted transmissibility of B.1.1.7 is up to 40 percent greater.