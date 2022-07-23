Neustatter: Buying into medical marijuana’s benefit to illness therapy

WHEN a good friend asked me, “What do you think about marijuana?” I thought telling him “it’s the best thing since sliced bread” might reflect badly on my gravitas as a doctor. But he is battling cancer and was really asking my opinion about medical marijuana as treatment and not my personal likes.

Medical marijuana is a hot topic that this friend’s oncologist, Dr. Chris Vaughan, is exploring. He asked me to watch two episodes of Vaughan’s “Cancer Shop Talk” podcasts, available on Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg’s website.

My friend told me he wanted something to manage the pain, anxiety and insomnia, and was interested in trying cannabis products, but was put off by the logistics of getting it.

I told him I wasn’t well informed on the whole subject, but interested and happy to do a little research—though it turned out he kind of jumped the gun.

Wired to Get High?

I know cannabis has a bunch of different cannabinoids that have different properties and are used to treat various symptoms. CBD, for example, has become popular and is available without a prescription because it doesn’t contain that other wicked, cannabinol, THC—the ingredient that gets you high.

What has always intrigued me is why do our bodies have cannabinol receptors? Are we naturally wired to get high? To smoke weed?

The answer is, we have a whole endocannabinoid system, of both receptors and neurotransmitters involved in pain/mood/appetite control, cognition, memory and some function of the immune system. Exogenous cannabis just happens to work on the receptors.

Recently, there has been a lot of interest in medical cannabis, though a few products, like Marinol, have been used since the ’80s for AIDS patients to treat anorexia, nausea and vomiting from chemotherapy. But approval of Marinol helped pave the way to legalize the use of other cannabis products.

Easing the Oversight

Accessibility of medical cannabis products has become easier since July 1, when the requirement to register with the Virginia Board of Pharmacy was dropped. Now, you just have to consult with an authorized physician, physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner, either in person or by telemedicine. There are many options for this, including Dr. Vaughan’s office, or find one through the website of Virginia NORML. Once provided with a certificate you can go to a dispensary.

This should make life easier for the many “patients who are unclear on the legal requirements,” Vaughan told me. Though he notes, doctors often are not well informed either, not just on the legalities, but on the properties of medical cannabis. “And some consider it a bit taboo,” though there are many organizations pushing education for doctors and nurses.

Exotic Products

Even though I hadn’t been a lot of help in informing this friend about the subject, he had already obtained a certificate and visited a dispensary by the time I got to talk to him again.

Since he’s getting treated with radiation in Richmond, he decided to go to Green Leaf Dispensary, “appropriately situated amongst the old Richmond tobacco warehouses” he noted—a warehouse itself, with a large production operation behind, and shop for sales up front (a list of other dispensaries can also be found through the NORML website). “My ID and certificate were checked by security, then I was sent to talk to Rusty,” he told me.

Currently, it seems the people in the dispensaries are some of the most informed about matching symptoms such as nausea, pain, insomnia, anxiety and inflammation with the alphabet soup of different cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBN, THC) or other components like terpenes. Or helping decide if the properties of sativa or indica will be best. Also, on advising whether dried flower, concentrates, oil-filled cartridges, tinctures, tablets or chews would be the right choice.

Though becoming a respectable medical product, the exotic names that Green Leaf—and other dispensaries—give their products, like Blackberry Kush III, Pure Vida, Rum Cake, Sour Ghost. Or the Love Affair, 3 Popcorn Buds, SuperMaxII or Wipe-Out vape products that my friend showed me he got at the dispensary—with something of the air of a kid in a candy store—suggest there is a bit of overlap, at least in the naming of the medical and the recreational products.

Hopefully not enough to unnerve the FDA and other powers that be, who are a bit antsy about authorizing products that are intoxicants as well as medicines—which also includes opioids, amphetamine and cocaine.

Cannabis is very safe, and does not cause the same physical addiction. And, as pointed out by Dr. Vaughan, its use can decrease the need for more dangerous and addictive stuff, like opioids.

Now we just need to convince the whole of the medical profession there is real merit in medical cannabis, and patients aren’t just looking to get high, but want access to an ever increasing array of effective therapies.