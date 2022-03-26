Neustatter: Can Fredericksburg become a 'Blue Zone' community?

LAUREN BOCK wants to make Fredericksburg a Blue Zone.

This is not a reflection of her politics, but a desire to get our community to make the changes others have made to help the inhabitants lead long, healthy lives.

“Blue Zones” is a term that has been adopted to indicate a community that has healthy habits—and is used to indicate places around the world such as Sardinia, Italy; Ikaria in Greece; Okinawa, Japan; Loma Linda, California; and the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, where people have been found to live an exceptionally long time.

The National Institute on Aging, the National Geographic Society and explorer–journalist Dan Buettner have researched this phenomenon and identified nine principles that make a place a Blue Zone.

From this, the Blue Zone Project has been created to help communities make changes to their civic structure to mimic those places.

BRING IT HOME TO FREDERICKSBURG

I had heard of Blue Zones before, but it was only at a presentation at the Fredericksburg Food Coop by Laura Valero, a nurse practitioner in Culpeper, and Bock, who is a physician assistant creator of Be Well Lifestyle Medicine (facebook.com/BeWellLifestyleMedicine) and part-time assistant to cardiologist Jeff Askew—whose focus on lifestyle medicines is the same as her—that I learned about the project and how it will send a team of advisors to help community leaders make changes.

Relatively new to Fredericksburg, Bock has practiced in Texas, “the epicenter of diabetes,” she says. There, she felt her medical practice “was like chipping away at an iceberg with a toothpick.”

Then she had an “aha moment.” At a conference, she saw a cartoon of an exhausted doctor continually mopping the floor from an overflowing sink.

That’s what our present-day medical system is like, she says. Trying to play catch-up with established diseases. Using invasive, toxic drugs and procedures, instead of “unplugging the sink.”

An example of a plugged sink is school meals, with their pizza, hot dogs, french fries, juices and sugary cereals. She said her kids would bring home food from school “and I’d throw it straight in the garbage,” she told me indignantly, though she conceded “it’s the healthiest food some kids get.”

The problem is instituting healthy measures can be a fight against vested interests. She accuses lobbyists of influencing USDA school nutritional guidelines, for example—a criticism shared with Dr. Walter Willett, chair of the Department of Nutrition at Harvard School of Public Health, who notes “the USDA’s primary stakeholders are major food producers and manufacturers.”

THE NINE STRATEGIES

The project recommends strategies to make you healthy. Some are not so different, like “get moving.” But some have interesting twists.

Most of the people studied in the Blue Zones have a lifestyle that involves walking or other physical activities. For our society, they suggest innovations like the Walking School Bus—where a group of kids walk instead of ride to school, but in a group, supervised and guided by a “driver.”

The dietary recommendations you may have heard before are “plant slant,” meaning limit the meat and eat minimal refined foods and make that at least 80 percent of your diet.

Slightly less conventional, they recommend “wine@five.” One to two glasses of red wine a day with the suggestion to do it at 5 p.m., and make it a social event with family or friends (Sicilians specifically drink Cannonau, a local wine with a lot of polyphenol antioxidant).

Also less conventional is “Right Outlook”—encouraging people to have something meaningful in their lives—or “ikigai” as the Japanese talk about, that translates to “a reason to get up in the morning.”

You are also admonished to “downshift” and find time for relaxation—meditation perhaps. The Seventh-day Adventists community in Loma Linda strictly observes the sabbath as a day of rest and social connection.

That social connection is very important. The nine strategies give a strong emphasis to family connection. Be a part of some community, spiritual or otherwise, of a like-minded people. (Bock said the Food Coop is her community, or her “village,” as she put it).

CIVIC REMEDIATION

Towns like Fredericksburg can help all this to happen with civic accommodations: bike lanes, parks, walking paths; policies to improve availability of healthy food in schools, restaurants and grocery stores; discouraging smoking and facilitating faith-based organizations.

“For over 20 years, we have been on the ground in hundreds of American cities co-creating and implementing evidence-informed community well-being programs to create sustainable, system-level solutions,” says the Blue Zones Project.

These have led to double-digit drops in obesity and smoking, millions of dollars saved on healthcare costs, measurable drops in employee absenteeism, improved health equity and increased resilience.

“In many ways, I think Fredericksburg naturally embraces many of the Blue Zones Power 9 concepts,” Bock told me. “We are doing great things, but I want more.”

Visit facebook.com/groups/fxbgbluezone or bluezones.com for more information.

Dr. Patrick Neustatter of Caroline County is the author of “Managing Your Doctor: The Smart Patient’s Guide to Getting Effective Affordable Healthcare.”