NEUSTATTER: Christmas in Australia a confusing, but cheery, affair

We had to fly him back to the base hospital to remove the large, tightly wedged beetle.

Then there is the language barrier. Despite the Australians thinking they speak English (as do the Americans), when a shearer in a grimy vest and “Stubbies” (a type of short shorts) flopped down on the chair in front of me and told me, “Geeze, I’m crook, Doc,” I was somewhat nonplussed.

But I learned he was just telling me he was sick. And, gradually, I got to know a “Sheila” was a woman, a “bloke” was a man, a “bludger” was a lay about, a “chook” was a chicken, a “larrikin” a joker, “tucker” something to eat—and a whole lot more, many of them ghastly abbreviations, like “Chrissie,” “prezzie” “footy” “smoko” mozzies” “uni” and “g’day.”

Salad in the Sand

I was befriended by Greg, one of the Cessnock Hospital lab techs, and invited to go with him and his family to spend Christmas at the beach. This was a scene like the famous Bondi Beach where my host, Billy, had taken me when I was in Sydney, where blonde goddesses were sprayed down with sun-tan oil, then lay roasting in the sun. Billy’s comment was, “It’s enough to make you go blind.”