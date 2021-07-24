Neustatter: Deciding about medicine hikes up blood pressure

There’s a guy named Stephen H. Schneider, who is professor of biological sciences at Stanford. He developed rare but highly malignant mantle cell lymphoma. He did a lot of research about treatment, and had no reservations about supervising his own care and badgering his doctors to do what he thought was the right thing—then wrote a book about it, appropriately named “The Patient from Hell: How I Worked With My Doctors to Get the Best of Modern Medicine and How You Can Too.”

He concluded there are three questions you need to ask about any medical intervention:

What’s going to happen if I do this or what’s going to happen if I don’t?

What is the likelihood of each outcome?

How do I know? (In other words, how good is the evidence?)

Part of deciding what to do about my blood pressure and cholesterol is assessing the health of my cardiovascular system. I went to the website of the American College of Cardiology, where the ACVD Risk Estimator tells your lifetime risk of a cardiovascular event.

I have also had EKGs, an echocardiogram, an echo-stress test, my lipid particle size and markers for inflammation and metabolic dysfunction measured.