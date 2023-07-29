If you don’t have rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn’s disease or some other nasty autoimmune or inflammatory illness, the fact that Humira is losing its patent won’t excite you very much — but if you’ve ever complained about how much your medicines cost, it should.

What is exciting is that, finally, it is possible for the nine cheaper generic, biosimilar alternatives to Humira to hit the market. And none too soon, thanks to typical drug company nonsense, pulled by manufacturer AbbVie, an example of the immoral stuff drug companies do to keep the price of their medicines as high as possible.

How it works

Drug manufacturers are given a 20-year patent on new products, in which time the FDA will not license any generic version of the medicines. The idea is the exclusivity allows them to recoup the costs incurred when they develop a new medicine.

Humira (generic name adalimumab) is a biological that suppresses the inappropriate immune activity, thereby reducing inflammation, joint pain, rash, diarrhea, fatigue or other painful and debilitating symptoms that people with autoimmune/inflammatory diseases suffer from.

It has been on the market for many years, but like virtually all medicines these days, it has a patent — that was due to expire in 2016.

What AbbVie’s lawyers did — like so have many other drug company’s lawyers — was find a way to extend the patent.

In the case of Humira, AbbVie (who incidentally didn’t develop the drug themselves, but bought it from Knoll pharmaceuticals) came up with a new indication for it — for treating ankylosing spondylitis with a specific dosage.

Typical of this tomfoolery is that there is no real change to the medicine. Just some change in the indication, delivery system, packaging, duration of action, etc. For AbbVie, this resulted in an 11 year extension on the patent, the New York Times reported.

Another example of this kind of questionably ethical marketing is Eli Lilly. When the patent was about to run out on Prozac, it was reformulated as a long acting, weekly form — and got a patent renewal.

GlaxoSmithKline’s migraine medicine, Imitrex, had its patent extended by changing the rout of administration to a nasal spray and Bristol-Myers Squibb received an extension on their diabetes drug, Glucophage, by making it Glucophage XR, an extended-release version — but of the exact same medicine, metformin.

Obscene profitability

Drug companies are very adept at finding ways to extend patents. But, as I have learned, they have also found many other ways to enhance their market.

For example, companies work their way into medical schools to influence students with grants. They pay stipends to experts to subtly promote their products. They sponsor and influence the content of continuing medical education programs. They run, and can influence, the clinical trials that test their products. Companies also have massive sales forces who go and twist the arms of doctors, often wining and dining them. There is, some people claim, an unhealthy exchange of personnel between drug companies and the FDA.

All of this is possible because they have lots of money — and therefore lots of political clout. So, they have also been influential in getting the U.S. to be only one of two countries in the world to allow direct to consumer advertising of drugs on TV — and oppose any restraints on drug prices like those found in other countries.

This all makes drug companies very profitable. They have the highest profit margins and returns of any industry group, according to a report in JAMA Network — with a net income margin of 13.8% versus 7.7% for the average S&P 500 traded companies.

Humira is the kind of product any drug company would envy — NPR reported it as “the worlds best selling drug for many years.” With a previous price tag of $50,000 a year, the New York Times said, “since 2016, the drugs list price has gone up 60% to over $80,000.” It has earned $114 billion in the U.S., for AbbVie just since the end of 2016, and $208 billion globally.

Then, AbbVie itself is reported to have an annual revenue of nearly $60 billion and is in the top 10 most profitable drug companies — though the company has lost some value since anticipation of the expiration of Humira’s patent.

The morality

I tell you all these dizzying statistics to make the point that, while people needing this medicine in the U.S. are going broke trying to afford it, the pharmaceutical industry is reaping large profits.

It is, of course, the job of any company to make money, but today’s mantra seems to be “profits at any price.”

No hint of being willing to forgo some profitability because people are going broke trying to pay for it, or are suffering, or dying if they can’t afford it, because, in the United States, it seems making money is the only thing that matters.