NEUSTATTER: Even medical personnel can be fools about vaccines

It’s not very often that Free Lance–Star columnist Donnie Johnston and I are so exactly in accord. But when it comes to the idea that we need to get over all this madness and make vaccination against COVID universal, we are.
I am particularly aware of his uncompromising views since one staff member of our medical group brought photocopies of one of his columns, headlined “The unvaccinated are running out of excuses.” He noted that the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, rather than just emergency approval, has removed another reason for people to refuse.
It was thought this would be good to show to the vaccine-hesitants on our staff, to help twist their arms.
Defying Sense
You might hope people in the medical field would see the importance for them to get vaccinated, because they are likely to be exposed to patients carrying the virus, then move on to people who are unavoidably at increased risk— because they have some medical contraindication to vaccination or have some immune compromise.
Or they might be dealing with kids who cannot yet be vaccinated, and who are now back in those “super-spreader” locations called schools (especially in the states where deranged governors have opposed mask mandates). And it is disturbing that with this delta surge, more kids are getting sick and even dying.
You might hope medical personnel would get vaccinated because they understand the concept of herd immunity—which is the principal protection for those who cannot get vaccinated. Or to set a good example. Or as an act of solidarity with overworked staff who are having to bust their butts dealing with “the epidemic of the unvaccinated.” All likely to be made worse as we head for cooler weather where we will be closeted indoors, sharing our germs.
Maybe I’m expecting too much? Expecting some medical knowledge would correlate with sense and doing the right thing?
The likes of Dr. Simone Gold, an emergency room doctor and founder of America’s Front Line Doctors—an organization that opposes vaccination, masking and those other sensible precautions—is proof that medical professionals can be fools, as well.
She is telling people to treat themselves with debunked medicines like hydroxychloroquine. Or, according to some news reports, AFLD will sell you ivermectin (a drug used by veterinarians to treat parasitic infections in animals, which the CDC has just issued an emergency advisory against) through a telehealth visit to their website.
We may be able to derive a little schadenfreude by Dr. Gold hopefully not being able to go on spreading misleading information, and profiting by it, as she is awaiting trial for being a participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
Or we can form other subversives from figures such as Caleb Wallace, Phil Valentine, Dick Farrel, Marc Bernier and Jimmy DeYoung, who preached opposition to vaccines, masks, lockdowns, etc., until they all died of COVID.
But we are still dealing with holdouts. Some claim religious exemption, and I suppose I’m not allowed to argue with that, though I gather no particular denomination opposes vaccination (and the Pope has come out in favor). Just the individual can claim it’s their individual right and belief not to get it.
I do have this naïve idea that perhaps a religion should encourage beliefs and behaviors that help others—and in this case, do what’s needed to minimize the spread of death and suffering caused by the coronavirus.
As Johnston also pointed out in one of his later columns (he is fast becoming my mentor and guide), there has not been anything like this controversy about other vaccinations in the past—those vaccines that are credited with probably having been the most beneficial tool in the history of the health of the world.
The Key Question
The key question seems to be, why are the COVID vaccines—which seem so effective, safe, and which are so badly needed to control this virus before it mutates and becomes resistant to the vaccine—so contentious?
Why do we have a large proportion of the population listening to idiot politicians riling people up with fake news and egregious ideas? Convincing them this nebulous concept that their freedom is being impinged, or the government is putting one over on them? That this is more important than the health of the country?
Incidentally, encouraging them to not get vaccinated infringes my freedom by putting my health at risk.
Not to mention this insane resistance is likely to push frustrated policymakers into having to make vaccination mandatory.
You maybe can understand the lay public getting to believe some of the crazy ideas. But I just don’t get it that medical personnel don’t see how absolutely essential it is.
I’ll have to see if Donnie Johnston can explain it to me.
Dr. Patrick Neustatter of Caroline County is the author of “Managing Your Doctor: The Smart Patient’s Guide to Getting Effective Affordable Healthcare.”