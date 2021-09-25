NEUSTATTER: Even medical personnel can be fools about vaccines

It’s not very often that Free Lance–Star columnist Donnie Johnston and I are so exactly in accord. But when it comes to the idea that we need to get over all this madness and make vaccination against COVID universal, we are.

I am particularly aware of his uncompromising views since one staff member of our medical group brought photocopies of one of his columns, headlined “The unvaccinated are running out of excuses.” He noted that the full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, rather than just emergency approval, has removed another reason for people to refuse.

It was thought this would be good to show to the vaccine-hesitants on our staff, to help twist their arms.

Defying Sense

You might hope people in the medical field would see the importance for them to get vaccinated, because they are likely to be exposed to patients carrying the virus, then move on to people who are unavoidably at increased risk— because they have some medical contraindication to vaccination or have some immune compromise.