Neustatter: For most, benefits of vaccine far outweigh the risks

Risk Versus Benefit

People ask me, “What do you think about this vaccine and are you going to get it?”

My answer is, “Every health care decision is a balancing act between the benefit and the harm.” The COVID vaccine is a relatively new method, but is theoretically safer than conventional immunizations that use part of a virus or bacteria, or attenuated whole organisms.

The 30 years of experience we have, and the lack of serious adverse effects reported from the trials so far, makes it very unlikely it’s suddenly going to come up with some fatal flaw. So the risk of not getting vaccinated, of getting COVID, seems a far greater danger.

People aren’t nearly as skeptical about the medicines they take. If anyone did as intense a risk/benefit analysis as people seem to be doing about the COVID vaccine, they’d probably never take any pharmaceutical ever again.

So, like Dr. Anthony Fauci and Vice President Mike Pence, I intend to get immunized at the first possible opportunity. And my message is, please do the same—even if you’re reluctant.