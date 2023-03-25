I am visiting London because my sister was diagnosed with cancer. She is getting chemotherapy and I went with her to University College Hospital for her last round. As we sat in the massive, open, emporium of a clinic amongst patients in varying states of “repair,” in deep armchairs and hospital beds also receiving chemo, I had a strange kind of inter-generational déjà-vu.

We were where our dad had trained as a doctor, and that got me thinking about my medical heritage. His dad was an ophthalmologist from Munich, and my great-grandfather was a doctor before him. I thought of how my being a doctor was almost a forgone conclusion. “You’ll be the fourth in a line” our dad would proudly urge me.

An inherited disease?

What this makes me wonder is whether there is some inherited predisposition for someone to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Many sons take on the profession of their father. The blacksmith’s son becomes a blacksmith. The farmer’s son becomes a farmer. The guy that comes with the “honey dipper” to suck out our septic tank took the business over from his dad.

A study done by the New York Times showed a man is 2.7 times as likely to follow the same career path as his father. An article titled “‘My mum made me do it’ — doctors and their medical dynasties,” published in the BMJ, notes “how common it is for doctors to have siblings and children who are also doctors.” Though the title suggests children follow their mothers as well.

Is following father’s footsteps nature or nurture? Genetic or acquired?

The BMJ article talks about the role of “human capital” transmitted from doctor parent to child, and relates adorable anecdotes about how “I carried my father’s doctor’s bag.”

But a paper in Wharton Magazine notes that “over one-third of the difference between people on virtually every employment-related dimension investigated, including work interests, work values, job satisfaction, job choice, leadership turnover, job performance and income, is genetic.”

Programing doctors

So is it that my genome has become shaped by multiple generations of doctors, selecting out the specific characteristics that make me a doctor?

Which brings us to the question: what are the specific characteristics that make a doctor, or a good doctor?

The British Medical School Council says a genuine interest, insight into your own strengths and weaknesses, problem solving, being organized and an ability to work with uncertainty and risk management are some of the main characteristics of doctors.

Unfortunately, there are doctors who are domineering, brusque or not good at listening. Others insist on an overbooked schedule or are ill-informed and never able to admit they’re wrong.

I always tell my patients, “the personality of your orthopedic surgeon is not so important, so long as he or she’s handy with the bone saw.” But your primary care doctor is a whole different ballgame.

It may be that the process of selecting and training doctors tends to favor certain characteristics that don’t necessarily make for a good doctor. The pre-med students that volunteer at the Moss Clinic as scribes, to enhance their résumés, seem to need to be good exam-takers, and absolutely dogged in their pursuit to give them a chance to get into medical school. But I’m not sure those attributes are the best for being a good doctor.

I toy with the idea that in these days of gene-splicing and editing with CRISPR, we should be able to build the genome for a perfect doctor. Maybe you can send me your ideas for the characteristics you would like them to have?

A cynical selection technique

One other way in which the children of doctors become doctors is suggested in the Journal of Human Resources.

“After controlling for acquired human capital and other attributes of medical school applicants” say the authors, children of doctors are nearly 14% more likely to be admitted to medical school.

“We cannot reject nepotism as a cause” they archly comment.

I’m embarrassed to say I was the world’s worst exam taker, but nepotism helped me. My dad was able to capitalize on the “old boy network,” though when I got into practice, I found there were attributes far more important than passing exams.

I just hope the doctors at UCH who are treating my sister have the right attributes to make us proud of our dad’s alma mater, and get her better.