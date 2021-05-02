NEUSTATTER: Let's change our approach to death

Like me, you may have been unaware of this, and I’m sorry I missed it. But I use this as a pretext to write about the important business of end-of-life care—even though it’s spring, and perhaps your thinking new life rather than death.

Doctors, motivated by it being seen as such bad form for their patients to die—and perhaps sometimes by business considerations, dare I say it—have tended to be a little overzealous.

“Do everything” has become the default mode.

It has also encouraged people to think they can be kept alive forever—and there is that joke about Americans being the only people who think death is optional.

But there’s a downside. Surgeon and author Atul Gawande, in his book “Being Mortal,” talks about getting on that conveyer belt that he calls ODTAA—the “one damn thing after another.”

A cascade, where one intervention leads to another and then another. So the end of your life is spent in the ICU on a ventilator, a tube in every orifice, unable to communicate and unable to perform the all-important “dying role” like getting finances in order, saying goodbyes, resolving personal conflicts, etc.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}