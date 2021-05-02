NEUSTATTER: Let's change our approach to death

Life—or perhaps I should say death—was so much easier in the old days.
As end-of-life researcher Joanne Lynn puts it, life-threatening illness would “strike without warning and you get through it or you don’t.”
Effective treatments were few. Doctors would often prescribe “remedies” such as bloodletting, purges, enemas and blistering, and “medicines” such as mercury, lead and arsenic that did more harm than good. Many were positively horrific.
George Washington died after he was treated with blister beetle extract applied to his throat and he was drained of about 40 percent of his blood volume.
There were guides like Ars moriendi (“The Art of Dying”), a popular work originally published at the time of the Black Death, that encouraged acceptance, and told you how to die gracefully, without succumbing to lack of faith, despair, impatience, spiritual pride or avarice.
Now, it’s complicated. You are often having to make decisions. You sometimes have to pick from options like CPR, intubation, a ventilator, feeding tube, dialysis, IV fluids, antibiotics, chemotherapy and more.
Consequently, everyone is being urged to decide and document what they do or don’t want before they get to the end. Part of this push is declaring April National Healthcare Decision Month, and April 16 National Healthcare Decision Day.
Like me, you may have been unaware of this, and I’m sorry I missed it. But I use this as a pretext to write about the important business of end-of-life care—even though it’s spring, and perhaps your thinking new life rather than death.
Doctors, motivated by it being seen as such bad form for their patients to die—and perhaps sometimes by business considerations, dare I say it—have tended to be a little overzealous.
“Do everything” has become the default mode.
It has also encouraged people to think they can be kept alive forever—and there is that joke about Americans being the only people who think death is optional.
But there’s a downside. Surgeon and author Atul Gawande, in his book “Being Mortal,” talks about getting on that conveyer belt that he calls ODTAA—the “one damn thing after another.”
A cascade, where one intervention leads to another and then another. So the end of your life is spent in the ICU on a ventilator, a tube in every orifice, unable to communicate and unable to perform the all-important “dying role” like getting finances in order, saying goodbyes, resolving personal conflicts, etc.
Or maybe you are being hustled into another round of chemo that’s only expected to buy you a few extra days or weeks, but makes you sick as a dog. Or you are gradually asphyxiating from a lung disease like COPD, or neurological degeneration like ALS. Or you have pain that cannot be controlled.
There’s that popular quip you hear old farts exchange when one complains, “My eyesight’s going. My back hurts. I have to get up all night to pee.” The other retorts, “It beats the alternative.”
But there may be times when living, or more exactly, protracted dying, may not be better than the alternative.
This is the position of people and organizations such as Compassion and Choices, which supports medical aid in dying where prescribing a lethal dose of sedative is allowed.
Advice Abounds
There are many sources of information and advice now available to help with end-of-life planning, and there seems to be a lot of interest.
Retired hospice bereavement counselor Gloria Lloyd and I have organized an “End Of Life Conversations” group. Meetings have been enthusiastically attended by many—admittedly mostly senior citizens who maybe feel the proximity.
During our last meeting, we discussed the movie and book “When My Time Comes” by Diane Rehm. Other books about end-of-life care are “A Beginner’s Guide to the End,” “Knocking on Heaven’s Door” and, as mentioned, “Being Mortal.”
The Conversation Project is an active organization with a lot of information on its website. The group’s main push is to get families to “gather ’round the kitchen table” and share their wishes for the end.
There’s also The End Well and The Five Wishes projects, as well as the Netflix documentary “End Game.” Or, those interested in learning more can Google “help with end-of-life decisions,” which will lead you to a ton of stuff.
Your doctor should be a good resource, though the stats show eight of 10 people want to talk to their doctor about end-of-life decisions, but fewer than one in 10 actually do.
The basic tasks are creating a living will and appointing a power of attorney to make decisions if you are incapable. Finding a lawyer who specializes in this stuff is a good move. Also, to make sure your wishes are followed, you need to let everyone know what you want.
Death and dying tend to be hidden away in society, and this natural part of our life cycle has become taboo. I think we need a new Ars moriendi—or at least the attitude of acceptance that goes with it—and advanced planning on how we handle our end of life.
This may not be the “do everything” default to which we’ve become accustomed.
If you are interested in joining the discussion group, contact me via my editor’s email at anrussell@freelancestar.com.
Dr. Patrick Neustatter of Caroline County is the author of “Managing Your Doctor: The Smart Patient’s Guide to Getting Effective Affordable Healthcare.”