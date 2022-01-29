NEUSTATTER: Signs of hope emerge, but we still need to play our part in ending pandemic

The number of people flooding into emergency rooms in the Northeast is slowing, and the percentage of school staff testing positive in the Philadelphia area has dropped dramatically, according to news reports.
Hospitalizations nationwide have dropped from 26 per 100,000 on Jan. 8 to 14.4 per 100,000 on Jan 18. At Mary Washington Hospital, admissions dropped from 177 on Jan. 17 to 154 on Jan. 21.
The omicron surge in South Africa and the U.K.—places that are usually considered to be a month ahead of the U.S.—seems to have peaked.
Those are all encouraging signs that this wave of COVID-19 has already hit its high spot in the U.S., and we may be over the worst. However, rates may be rising in some places still, as the omicron variant makes its way from the East Coast to the Midwest and the Great Plains, in the same way the Spanish flu spread out in 1918–19.
I am writing this nearly a week before it will be published, so by the time you read this, a pi or sigma variant may have suddenly emerged, and we’re back to fear and lockdown again. Or maybe everyone is reporting that it’s abating and the news I’m bringing you is old hat.
God knows, we need a little optimism, even though it bucks the cynical media trend of bad news being good news—meaning reporting strife, catastrophe and horrors all helps keep readers/listeners/viewers subscribing.
From Pandemic to Endemic
The big question is, “What’s going to happen to COVID?”
Viruses in the past, such as SARS and the 1918 Spanish flu, gradually mutated into less virulent forms. We will see increased “natural” herd immunity from those who have gotten over COVID. And as we continue to vaccinate more people, hopefully reeling in more and more of the vaccine hesitant, things are liable to become manageable.
The world will probably never be completely COVID-free. “The virus is unlikely to be eradicated,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci. Instead, it is likely to turn endemic, meaning it will take up permanent residence in the U.S. and cause intermittent outbreaks, but not be a pandemic and spreading around the globe.
The prediction is it will become like a cold or the flu that somehow we live with, without having to close schools and businesses, be constantly tested, or wear a mask. For perspective of what sort of mortality rates we can live with, flu causes 20,000 to 50,000 deaths per year; motor vehicle accidents, 38,680; opioids, 68,630 in 2020, and gun violence, 38,355.
Also like the flu, it seems likely regular vaccination against COVID will become the norm. There are companies working on a combined flu–COVID vaccine, which could be available this fall.
The development of antiviral medicines also adds hope. Most hopeful is Pfizer’s Paxlovid, which is a combination of two medicines that work like HIV drugs as a protease inhibitors, interfering with viral replication. Taken twice daily for five days, it is reported as 89 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations and death in at-risk people. Though the $540-per-course price tag is a bit steep, the government is buying a supply of Paxlovid to make available for “free,” so you won’t feel the pain directly. It will be your taxes paying Pfizer what seems an exorbitant price.
There are also repurposed drugs like the anti-flu drug molnupiravir (reputedly costing $700), as well as others that should be cheaper, such as the antidepressant fluvoxamine and cholesterol drug fenofibrate.
Reason for Hope
I know that we were all feeling relief when the delta surge started to abate, and then along came omicron. But it appears to be less severe, suggesting there is a trend for new mutations to be less virulent. I acknowledge it may not feel less virulent to those on the front lines, such as medical professionals or teachers, who are still being overburdened just by the large number of people affected.
Even if we’ve bent the curve, the advice is, however much you feel government or other authority is over-reaching, you can help mitigate the disruption this virus is causing by doing all those things people are fussing at you about: Get vaccinated, wear a mask (preferably an N-95) and be responsible about being in contact with your fellow community members.
And maybe thank God you don’t live in Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan or somewhere with somewhat graver problems than a virus that is taking its time to go away.
Dr. Patrick Neustatter of Caroline County is the author of “Managing Your Doctor: The Smart Patient’s Guide to Getting Effective Affordable Healthcare.”