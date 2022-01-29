NEUSTATTER: Signs of hope emerge, but we still need to play our part in ending pandemic

The development of antiviral medicines also adds hope. Most hopeful is Pfizer’s Paxlovid, which is a combination of two medicines that work like HIV drugs as a protease inhibitors, interfering with viral replication. Taken twice daily for five days, it is reported as 89 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations and death in at-risk people. Though the $540-per-course price tag is a bit steep, the government is buying a supply of Paxlovid to make available for “free,” so you won’t feel the pain directly. It will be your taxes paying Pfizer what seems an exorbitant price.

There are also repurposed drugs like the anti-flu drug molnupiravir (reputedly costing $700), as well as others that should be cheaper, such as the antidepressant fluvoxamine and cholesterol drug fenofibrate.

Reason for Hope

I know that we were all feeling relief when the delta surge started to abate, and then along came omicron. But it appears to be less severe, suggesting there is a trend for new mutations to be less virulent. I acknowledge it may not feel less virulent to those on the front lines, such as medical professionals or teachers, who are still being overburdened just by the large number of people affected.