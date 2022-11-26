Neustatter: The U.S. needs to start treating obesity like the disease it is

What better time than the middle of the holidays — the zenith of consuming calorie-dense cookies, cakes, pies, puddings and pastries — to bring a message of absolution to those of us who have trouble restraining ourselves?

There is a new view of obesity that explains how it is not just gluttony and a hopeless lack of willpower, but a hormonal dysregulation. A disease exactly like diabetes, or any of the multiple other diseases due to some chemical dysfunction which we do not attribute to lack of self-control.

This view is based on how our food consumption is controlled by leptin, a hormone that is produced by fat cells.

Leptin provides a satiety signal to your brain — it tells you when you’ve eaten enough (it has a bunch of other effects too, but that’s beside the point). People who are overweight tend to have leptin resistance, so they don’t get the message to stop eating. Research suggests that up to 80% of a person’s predisposition to being overweight is genetic, and that is probably through this leptin mechanism.

Incidentally, too little sleep, too much stress and too much of the wrong foods also tends to cause leptin resistance.

Prejudice and misunderstanding

Society, including doctors, tends to view obesity not as a disease like diabetes or high blood pressure, but as a sign of weakness, and a stigma. But we need to change that thinking, says Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, who has a master’s in public health, a master’s in public administration and is an associate professor of medicine and pediatrics at Harvard Medical School.

In an interview on NPR, she talked about this prejudice and how, for example, we don’t talk about “morbid blood pressure” or “morbid heart disease” in the same way that we talk about someone with a body mass index — a tool used to assess someone’s weight along with their height — of greater than 40 as having “morbid obesity” (the P.C. term we are meant to use now is “Class III obesity”). A healthier BMI would be between 18.5 and 24.9.

Unfortunately, this prejudice is frequently held by doctors, she says, who are consequently resistant to prescribing surgery and drugs to help in the same way that they would for other illnesses.

The claim is only 2% of patients who meet the criteria get bariatric surgery, and only 1% get medicine.

This is not to say obesity is not a serious disease. It has many associated pathologies, as documented by Dr. Allen Hardy in The Free Lance–Star Health section on Nov. 13, in his column “A look at health and obesity.”

The Harvard School of Public Health notes an increased global incidence of chronic metabolic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular and liver diseases associated with obesity, combine to form one of “the greatest global health threats of the 21st century.”

Treatment innovations

Things may be changing a bit. The American Medical Association — usually not exactly on the cutting edge of innovative thinking — declared obesity “a disease” in 2013. Still, complains Stanford, medical schools provide woefully inadequate instruction to doctors-in-the-making and post-graduates — which, considering 42% of the population are overweight according to a 2018 survey, is a bit of a deficiency.

She promotes the use of the newer obesity drugs, urging that they should be used as a chronic treatment, just like we do with insulin for diabetics. We don’t expect diabetics to be able to go without treatment after six months, as has been the norm with weight loss drugs.

The problem is, medicines for weight loss have a bad name. Most infamous was Fen–Phen, which was taken off the market in 1990 because of the damage to heart valves. But other drugs, like amphetamines and their counterparts, cause overstimulation and addiction.

A new class of drugs, the GLP-1 receptor agonists, like semaglutide (brand name Ozempic) and dulaglutide (brand name Trulicity), which you may have heard advertised a bunch on TV and the internet, are for the treatment of diabetes. They stimulate insulin production, slow the stomach emptying so you feel full more easily and, crucially, reduce leptin resistance, which may lead to weight loss.

For those who don’t like manufactured medicines and want something more “natural,” tea, curcumin, cinnamon, wheat, soybean, resveratrol and gardenia have also been known to help weight loss by stimulating GLP-1 release.

We are held back because “we haven’t recognized obesity for the disease that it is,” says Stanford, and the thinking “that people that have obesity did this to themselves.”

In this time where prejudice against race, religion, gender, nationality, and who knows what else is being highlighted, it seems like we need to add obesity.

A last irony

As a further aside, I can’t resist throwing in this last little irony I came across.

We are threatened to be overwhelmed by the health problems of the 1,460 million people in the world who are overweight or obese. But, according to the Food and Agricultural Organization of the UN, 805 million people in the world are in danger from being undernourished. The organization also points out the volume of food produced worldwide is 1½ times what is needed to provide everybody on the planet with a nutritious diet.