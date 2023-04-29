On a recent trip to London, I was intrigued to find my sister and one of her fellow “radical, left-wing” buddies expressing views that more typically align with Republican governors: They were discussing their opposition to gender-affirming treatments for adolescents who want to change sex.

This whole issue of people changing gender or being gender fluid is generating a lot of discussion. If you’re like me, you may find it a little hard to get your head around, but it is just as much a hot button issue in England, with some people passionately in support of transgender rights and others thinking it’s a lot of “woke” nonsense.

Things have changed

When I went to medical school, if you had two X chromosomes, you were a female. If you had an X and a Y, you were male, and no two ways about it. But now we have large swaths of the population who identify by the abbreviation LGBTQIA+ (which I have trouble enough remembering, let alone what it stands for — lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, asexual, plus).

We now have become a culture where you can choose your gender. You can be “gender fluid.” Express as a female one day and as a male the next — or a bit of both.

What is more controversial is those who want to permanently change their sex. After puberty, this requires use of hormones (testosterone to masculinize or estrogen to feminize) and possibly surgery.

The principal controversy

But what’s really got people fired up — and where my usually bleeding-heart liberal sister and her friend are aligning with those across the aisle — is when it comes to adolescents who have not yet gone through puberty.

The controversy is whether these kids are mature enough to decide to transition to a different sex by using puberty blocking drugs that interfere with the function of the pituitary gland and the production of estrogen and testosterone.

Proponents say it can be stopped at any time and evolution of puberty picks up again with whatever gender you were born with. But opponents say there are concerns about as yet undetected, long-term adverse effects.

More controversial is adolescents getting surgery. There are various plastic surgery options available to enhance general appearance, but the principal modifications are “top end” (enhancing or removing breasts). And “bottom end” performing vaginoplasty (removing the penis and testicles and forming a vagina) or forming the female genitalia into a penis by doing a phalloplasty .

Cosmetic Concierge clinic in North Carolina has stirred this controversy by doing double mastectomies on girls as young as 14.

Despite puberty blockers being claimed reversible, the Pew Trust reports “Republican lawmakers in more than half the states are continuing a party-line push to restrict doctors and other medical providers from offering some gender-affirming health care to minors, even with parents’ consent.” (It’s interesting that this is another nonpolitical issue, but which has evolved a political alignment.)

Alabama has passed legislation making it a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in jail, to provide gender affirming care to trans youth.

Pathologies of transgender

Youth who feel they have been born into the wrong body suffer a variety of maladies. The American Psychological Association says these kids suffer “psychological distress” stemming from this incongruity.

They are subject to “depression, anxiety, substance use, malignancy, sexually transmitted disease and victimization of violence” as well as harassment from providers, medical staff, and fellow patients. They have a much higher rate of suicide.

So is it reasonable to prescribe puberty blockers while they make up their mind? It seems the Republican governors don’t think so — and nor does my sister or her friend. They think kids at this age don’t know their own mind well enough to make a decision with such lifelong consequences — though the World Professional Association for Transgender Health said evidence of later regret is scant.

This changing gender also makes for other complications you’ve surely heard about — which bathroom you should use, what sports team you can play on, or, when I was in London, there was a whole uproar going on about Ilsa Bryson.

She, in her former incarnation was a man named Adam Graham who raped two women. Then, while awaiting trial, transitioned to a woman, and demanded to be put in a woman’s jail. That provoked protest that the women prisoners wouldn’t be safe.

A young person issue?

Gender fluidity is very much associated with the younger generation — 21% of Gen Z (people born in the late 1990s and early 2000s) identify as gender fluid/LGBTQIA+ as opposed to only 3% of baby-boomers.

Maybe, as an older boomer, I may be forgiven for having a bit of a hard time declaring my pronouns (as we are being asked to do at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, which aims to be an inclusive community)? Or for being generally bamboozled about the ability to change at will what I thought our genetics decided for us?