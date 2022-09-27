Rappahannock–Rapidan Community Services celebrates 50 years in Culpeper area

Rappahannock–Rapidan Community Services was created half a century ago, in 1972.

The state-local agency provides help and programs to people in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. It will mark 50 years of serving the community with a celebration from 5–7:30 p.m. Thursday at Rock Hill Farm, 14461 Norman Road in Culpeper. The event is free and open to the public.

Attendees will learn about RRCS, formerly known as the Community Services Board, and enjoy food from around the globe, mocktails, a magic show, rock painting and testimonials.

RRCS operates under the umbrella of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, based in Richmond, and oversees about 81 programs in the five counties with more than 400 employees.

It’s the largest agency serving the community that many have never heard of, Executive Director Jim LaGraffe said.

“We want to, as best we can, get the word out about us as an organization,” LaGraffe said.

LaGraffe has been in the agency’s lead position for nearly five years. As the group plans for its future, officials conducted a community survey.

“What’s come back to us is a couple things—the biggest one being that there is a lack of a community awareness of who we are and everything that we do,” he said.

Among the most well-known programs RRCS runs is the Boxwood Recovery Center, a 30-day in-patient treatment center in Culpeper for people with substance-use disorder.

RRCS also runs a senior center in each of the five counties, known as the Area Agency on Aging. The senior centers are slowly rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic, with attendance back to about 75 percent of its pre-COVID numbers, LaGraffe said.

“Gets a little better all the time,” he said.

Last year, RRCS opened the Support, Encourage & Empower—or S.E.E. Recovery Center—in Culpeper, a place where anyone can walk in to get on-the-spot resources for mental health.

In its first year, more than 2,000 people came through the center’s doors.

S.E.E. Recovery Center, on U.S. Avenue next to the Culpeper Senior Center, is open to anybody who thinks they might need a little help and support, LaGraffe said.

“Someone who is depressed or anxious or worried about a family member or struggling with substance use,” he said. “All you need to do is show up and walk in the front door. You are asked two questions: Have you been here before? And do you live in one of our five counties? That is it. There is no cost.”

RRCS also runs a cool-air program for seniors in the summer and delivers meals to seniors in their homes year-round.

The agency offers an infant–toddler connection program to help the littlest people reach developmental milestones. It also runs group homes for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The agency provides housing for low-income seniors and other affordable-housing options.

RRCS can assist with Medicare and Medicaid enrollment, and offers outpatient rapid access services for mental health and substance use at clinics in Fauquier and Culpeper.

The agency also mans a crisis services line at 540/825-5656.

For more than a year, RRCS has had mental health professionals embedded with the Culpeper Police Department, responding to calls with officers about substance use or other issues where a trained counselor could help.

In the coming year, another big goal for the agency is to ease access, LaGraffe said.

“We heard over and over again from the community side it can be difficult to initiate services with us,” he said. “The idea is developing a single point of entry into everything that this organization does. Because we are such a big, diverse organization ... it can be kind of overwhelming on ‘where do you go’”

Being able to speak with one person to get the answer is the goal, LaGraffe said. He noted the agency’s budget has grown by about 30 percent in the past two years. Sometimes, it can be hard to keep up with all that is offered.

“People are not aware of the full impact and breadth of services that are out there. It can be confusing and difficult to access programs at certain points in time,” LaGraffe said.

People attending Thursday’s 50th anniversary celebration will be able to learn about those services.

“We are more relevant today than ever, as an organization to support our community,” LaGraffe said. “With effects of the pandemic on depression and isolation, we’ve seen in the last couple years a very large rise in substance use and overdoses.”

Preventing and decreasing drug overdoses is high on the priority list, he said. To that end, harm reduction kits are available for free around the region, including Narcan to help revive people who overdose on opioids.

“We can’t help someone who is not alive,” LaGraffe said. “Our goal is to keep people alive long enough so we can make connections with them and they can accept treatment.”

The biggest barrier to people getting treatment is stigma, he added. The agency’s peer-support programs have been successful, he said, and RRCS has added 26 peer-support positions in the past two years. People working in those positions have some of the same experiences as the people seeking help.

“We know if we get people engaged in peer support, the likelihood of them getting treatment goes up dramatically,” LaGraffe said.

The RRCS director said he hopes more resources will be brought home to area communities to help their people.

In Virginia, he said, about 75 percent of publicly funded behavioral-health dollars are spent on institutional, state-level hospital care. The other 25 percent is for community-based care. That should be flipped, he added.

“Hopefully, it doesn’t take us 50 years to get there, but for the foreseeable future I think what you will see is we don’t need to spend more on behavioral health, we just need to spend it differently,” LaGraffe said. “We need to make that transition from state hospitals to community level of care. If someone in our five counties needs help, they should be able to get that locally.”