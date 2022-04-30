 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Science Museum exhibit explores biological, cultural aspects of skin

With the opening of its newest touring exhibit that started April 30, guests at Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond can explore the most shape-shifting and ever-evolving organ: skin.

“Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity” explores the scientific properties of different types of human and animal skin, as well as societal constructs associated with skin color.

“The skin’s ability to sense, adapt and regrow is phenomenal, but this exhibition covers far more than biology,” Virginia C. Ellett Director of Education Timshel Purdum said in a news release. “It seamlessly weaves culture, evolution, economics, genetics and power into the narrative. It celebrates the diversity in an organ that is so important and distinct to each species. It lives up to its tagline of ‘deep content rooted in bold science’.”

Hands-on multimedia experiences and dozens of scientific specimens bring to life the extraordinary characteristics of skin. Interactive displays invite guests to investigate how their skin perceives the sensations of temperature, vibration and pressure. Animal specimens showcase fur, scales, quills and feathers.

The multisensory, multilingual experience is designed for all ages. It provides an opportunity to explore topics such as racism, prejudice and discrimination through the lenses of science and history.

“Just as skin has multiple layers, humans have attached numerous layers of meaning to skin,” Purdum said in the release. “And just like skin can regenerate itself, so too can our cultural associations and assumptions about skin. Bringing this exhibition to Richmond appealed to us because it prompts guests to keep discussing how social constructs and scientific understanding impacts their life long after they leave the Science Museum.”

The exhibit is on display through Jan. 15 and is included with museum admission. Discounts are available for teachers, military personnel and EBT cardholders.

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Beginning Memorial Day, the Science Museum is open seven days a week. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets at smv.org.

