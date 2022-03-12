Science Museum of Virginia to host Girls in Medicine workshop

Girls ages 11–18 who are fascinated by how humans think and act can collectively ponder the brain during the Girls in Medicine event at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond this month, according to a news release from the museum.

Teen girls can take a journey into the mind as educators and experts explore the science of our brain and mysteries of our nervous system. Four hour-long workshops will start at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the museum at 2500 W. Broad St. Each workshop is the same, so participants should sign up for only one time slot.

The interactive event will include a sheep brain dissection, memory games, a presentation about neurotransmitters and tips for keeping the brain healthy. Participants will also be able to explore the Science Museum before or after their workshop and get a take-home activity to encourage further discovery after the event.

Thanks to the support from GSK Consumer Healthcare, Girls in Medicine tickets are $10 per person. Preregistration is required on the Science Museum’s website, including for chaperones. Chaperones can bring up to 10 girls to the event. Each workshop can accommodate 30 total guests.

