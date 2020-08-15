Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center gets 5 stars on deliveries

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center has received a five-star rating for its care of maternity patients by Healthgrades, a resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. The rating pertains to care provided for women who had Caesarean sections and vaginal deliveries.
David McKnight, Spotsylvania’s CEO, said the recognition was particularly notable during the COVID-19 pandemic, “in which we have worked tirelessly to provide high quality and compassionate care for our patients.”
Healthgrades analyzed data for 16 states for 2016–18 and noted variations in quality between hospitals that have received five stars and those that haven’t. Women delivering babies had significantly lower risks of complication, during C-sections and vaginal births, at hospitals with five stars, according to Healthgrades.
SRMC has an obstetrics emergency department, a separate triage and care space for women in labor along with an onsite neonatal intensive care unit.
—Cathy Dyson
