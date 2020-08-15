You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center gets 5 stars on deliveries
0 comments

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center gets 5 stars on deliveries

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center has received a five-star rating for its care of maternity patients by Healthgrades, a resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. The rating pertains to care provided for women who had Caesarean sections and vaginal deliveries.

David McKnight, Spotsylvania’s CEO, said the recognition was particularly notable during the COVID-19 pandemic, “in which we have worked tirelessly to provide high quality and compassionate care for our patients.”

Healthgrades analyzed data for 16 states for 2016–18 and noted variations in quality between hospitals that have received five stars and those that haven’t. Women delivering babies had significantly lower risks of complication, during C-sections and vaginal births, at hospitals with five stars, according to Healthgrades.

SRMC has an obstetrics emergency department, a separate triage and care space for women in labor along with an onsite neonatal intensive care unit.

—Cathy Dyson

0 comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How does asthma affect COVID-19 severity? New research weighs in
Health, Med. & Fitness

How does asthma affect COVID-19 severity? New research weighs in

As experts look to learn more about the link between asthma and COVID-19, a new study from researchers at Rutgers University suggests that the chronic respiratory condition may not increase the severity of the virus. The study, which was published this week in the The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, found that "asthma does not appear to increase the risk for a person contracting ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert