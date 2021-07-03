Stafford NAACP holds town hall on effects of racism on Black American's mental health

Intervention that isn’t disciplinary is usually narrowly prescribed, Vick said.

“They’re typically encouraged to seek outlet through sports and entertainment instead of other alternatives, like music or art—no real creative curriculum is offered,” he said.

Vick said that when Black male adolescents “act out,” they are often feeling rejected by their communities. He said this can be counteracted by hiring more teachers and administrators of color, especially in middle and high school, and establishing wrap-around services in secondary schools.

Vick said “alternative methods of therapy” are also necessary to successfully treat young Black males. He said he has found the traditional model of 45-minute sessions once a week to not be effective.

“That’s why I practice ‘therapeutic mentoring’—active engagement in their environments,” he said. “So I’m at the IEP meetings, I’m at the sports games, I’m at the family barbecues, and I combine that with life skills training.”

Bernard, a licensed counselor who practices in the Fredericksburg area, offered advice on how Black males of all ages can take care of their mental health—advice that applies to everyone.

“We tend to put the brain on a pedestal and treat it differently from the other organs,” he said. “We need to treat it the way we do other parts of the body—take medicine, eat well and get good rest.”

