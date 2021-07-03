Stafford NAACP holds town hall on effects of racism on Black American's mental health

Racism is a public health crisis that affects the mental health of Black American adults and teens.
That was the message delivered at declared at a virtual town hall event organized by the Stafford County branch of the NAACP last week. The discussion brought together four licensed practicing counselors—Philicia Jefferson, Malcolm Bernard, Dwight Vick and Darryl Satterwhite—to discuss how racism affects mental health and the barriers that prevent the Black community from accessing treatment for it.
“Many of the things we’ll share with you will be nothing new to you,” Jefferson, a counselor who practices in Spotsylvania County, told participants. “But we want to encourage and persuade community members to join in with professional mental health practitioners in addressing a very serious problem that we have really dismissed.”
Jefferson said mental illness in Black Americans is often caused by “complex post-traumatic stress disorder,” which develops in response to the prolonged, repeated experience of interpersonal trauma in a context in which the individual has little or no chance of escape.
The physical, sexual and psychological violence inflicted on Blacks during enslavement, the Jim Crow era, the civil rights movement, mass incarceration and police interactions through today is complex trauma, she said.
Jefferson said rates of mental illness are about the same in African American and white communities, but barriers to effective treatment compound mental illness in Black Americans.
Some of the barriers she and other panelists identified include mistrust of the medical community, which has a long history of mistreating and experimenting on Black Americans; a lack of Black mental health practitioners; a lack of awareness of mental illnesses; and the way behaviors stemming from mental health issues are perceived.
“There is a disproportionate amount of Black students who are simply dismissed from school for ‘acting out,’” Jefferson said. “I get referrals to my office for white boys, but Black boys are not referred because they are seen as ‘just bad.’”
Vick, a practicing counselor and the founder of Vicktory Live—which offers life skills training and therapeutic mentoring to Black middle and high school students—said young Black males are more likely to be given IEP plans than to be referred for therapy.
“I do work with Black adolescent males,” he said. “Many of them, as young as 12 and 13, have talked about how hard it is to be a Black male. What they talk about is they feel like everything—how they dress, how they wear their hair, how they talk, their vernacular—everything is judged and assessed and there’s a lack of support.”
Intervention that isn’t disciplinary is usually narrowly prescribed, Vick said.
“They’re typically encouraged to seek outlet through sports and entertainment instead of other alternatives, like music or art—no real creative curriculum is offered,” he said.
Vick said that when Black male adolescents “act out,” they are often feeling rejected by their communities. He said this can be counteracted by hiring more teachers and administrators of color, especially in middle and high school, and establishing wrap-around services in secondary schools.
Vick said “alternative methods of therapy” are also necessary to successfully treat young Black males. He said he has found the traditional model of 45-minute sessions once a week to not be effective.
“That’s why I practice ‘therapeutic mentoring’—active engagement in their environments,” he said. “So I’m at the IEP meetings, I’m at the sports games, I’m at the family barbecues, and I combine that with life skills training.”
Bernard, a licensed counselor who practices in the Fredericksburg area, offered advice on how Black males of all ages can take care of their mental health—advice that applies to everyone.
“We tend to put the brain on a pedestal and treat it differently from the other organs,” he said. “We need to treat it the way we do other parts of the body—take medicine, eat well and get good rest.”
