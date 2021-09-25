Two Mary Washington Healthcare nurses named heroes, honored for their work

Sarah Weaver has been described as a calming influence on both patients and their families, the kind of nurse who “jumps in without hesitation to help her fellow.” A co-worker called Becky McLaughlin’s enthusiasm for nursing contagious as she works to improve nurses’ knowledge and practices that lead to better outcomes.

The two Mary Washington Healthcare nurses were named the “2021 McHero Nurse of the Year” by Welburn Management, a local McDonald’s franchise. After Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer for the health care system, put superhero “McCapes” around their shoulders, the nurses were honored at Fredericksburg Nationals stadium recently.

“Becky and Sarah are great nurses,” Dohmann said. “They each did an outstanding job representing the over 2,000 MWHC nurses who faithfully serve our community every day.”

She also thanked the Nationals fans who made them “feel so special and celebrated.”

Weaver has been a nurse at Stafford Hospital for five years and works as team leader of the surgical care unit. McLaughlin has been with the health care system since 2005 and works in the surgical intensive care unit of Mary Washington.

