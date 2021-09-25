Two Mary Washington Healthcare nurses named heroes, honored for their work

Sarah Weaver has been described as a calming influence on both patients and their families, the kind of nurse who “jumps in without hesitation to help her fellow.” A co-worker called Becky McLaughlin’s enthusiasm for nursing contagious as she works to improve nurses’ knowledge and practices that lead to better outcomes.
The two Mary Washington Healthcare nurses were named the “2021 McHero Nurse of the Year” by Welburn Management, a local McDonald’s franchise. After Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer for the health care system, put superhero “McCapes” around their shoulders, the nurses were honored at Fredericksburg Nationals stadium recently.
“Becky and Sarah are great nurses,” Dohmann said. “They each did an outstanding job representing the over 2,000 MWHC nurses who faithfully serve our community every day.”
She also thanked the Nationals fans who made them “feel so special and celebrated.”
Weaver has been a nurse at Stafford Hospital for five years and works as team leader of the surgical care unit. McLaughlin has been with the health care system since 2005 and works in the surgical intensive care unit of Mary Washington.
Co-workers nominated the nurses for the McDonald’s honor. Weaver’s nominator said she “is always taking cues from patients and appropriately escalating issues to physicians and nurse supervisors when she is concerned. She gives appropriate advice to patients and tries to calm situations when needed by reassuring patients and their family members. She is always aware of what is happening on the floor and jumps in without hesitation to help her fellow nurses.”
In addition, Weaver has “continued to give 100 percent every day despite her and her family getting COVID twice themselves and all while attending school to become a nurse practitioner,” the nomination stated.
McLaughlin’s nominator called her an “exemplary nurse and my hero,” adding she willingly chairs a professional council, leads monthly sessions and improves patient outcomes by teaching American Heart Association courses to her co-workers.
In addition, her “Mind the Meds” initiative “has improved patient safety by limiting distractions to nurses while preparing medications,” the nomination stated. McLaughlin also is working on a “Best Practices for the ICU” project to improve nurses’ knowledge of evidence-based practice in the unit.
The “McHero of the Year” award is bestowed upon a first responder in the community who has been recognized for service that goes above and beyond usual responsibilities. It was established to recognize the hard work and dedication provided by local public service employees who put themselves in harm’s way to keep their community safe.
The two nurses got to wear their McCapes as they threw out of the first pitch at a recent FredNats game as friends and family applauded.
