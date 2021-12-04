Virtual event to help adults learn to spot signs of adolescent substance abuse

A free virtual workshop will help parents and other adults who work with youth learn how to spot the signs of substance abuse by sleuthing in a teen’s bedroom.

Be Well Rappahannock and Planning District 16 community partners will present “Virtual Hidden in Plain Sight” on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Virtual Hidden in Plain Sight allows parents and caregivers a virtual opportunity to look into a teenager’s mock bedroom.

The room is full of common household items that could be used to hide or disguise drug, alcohol or tobacco use and other risky behaviors.

The presentation will offer a virtual opportunity to “snoop” in a mock youth bedroom and the chance to ask questions of a panel, which will include a medical provider, substance use disorder treatment professionals, an individual in recovery, law enforcement officers and social services employees.

Participants will learn about new trends in adolescent substance abuse and about resources available to help. This program is for adults only.

The program is free, but registration is required. Register online at bit.ly/HIPS12-2021.