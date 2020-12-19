'We are truly blessed': Stafford mom delivers 500th baby born at Culpeper Medical Center in 2020

Chloé Velasquez had hoped to deliver her baby at a Fredericksburg-area hospital near her new home in Stafford County. But when her water broke on Dec. 7, she and her husband, Gilberto, were grabbing a bite near the Moo-Thru ice cream shop in Remington.
Luckily, her obstetrician was 15 minutes down the road in Culpeper, right across from Culpeper Medical Center. So that’s where, six-plus hours later, she delivered her second child and first son, Thiago Gilberto Velasquez.
Turns out, Thiago is the 500th baby to be born at Culpeper Medical Center this year, a busy benchmark not seen there in many years.
“Who would have thought, when 2020 began, that my son would be the 500th baby born in Culpeper?” Velasquez said during a phone interview last week from her postpartum room in the hospital’s Family Birth Center. “I didn’t know the hospital kept track like that; it never crossed my mind.”
The young couple owns G&C Tree Service, a forestry and landscaping company that does work from Culpeper to Maryland. An arborist, Gilberto is the family’s provider and Chloé is a stay-at-home mother.
“We’re still young, and have a good relationship,” she said. “We come from very different cultures, but work together. There is never a dull moment.”
An almost lifelong Culpeper resident until a few months ago, Velasquez expressed surprise that so many babies have been born at the Novant Health UVA Health System hospital so far this year. “I guess there have been a lot of quarantining couples,” she said.
Delighted by her newborn son, Velasquez expressed gratitude for his safe arrival.
“We are truly blessed to have this new blessing, especially during a time like this, and we hope that all the other babies born here in the last couple of days are healthy and now at home,” she said. “There have been tons of babies born here in the past couple days—all these families here are important. The nurses and doctors have been very busy.”
Nationally, many women have been deciding not to have children now because of the viral pandemic, press reports say.
Molly Stolar, the nurse manager at Culpeper Medical Center’s Family Birth Center, ascribed this year’s bump in births at Culpeper Medical Center to how the hospital has been marketing the growth in its women’s services in the community.
“We wouldn’t attribute any growth to date from the pandemic, but we do expect to see a ‘baby boom’ over the next few months!” Stolar said.
In the full calendar year of 2019, 492 children were born at the hospital, she said. As of Dec. 9, with weeks left to go in 2020, 504 had been born at Culpeper Medical Center.
The previous record was set in 2007, when the hospital saw 526 births.
“Our goal is to hit 527 this year, for the most births at the Culpeper hospital to date,” Stolar said.
Other big years were 2008 with 491 babies, 2017 with 497 babies, and 2019 with 492 babies, she said.
The most babies born in one month at Culpeper Medical Center came in April 2008, with 55 babies. In July 2020, the hospital delivered 54 babies, Stolar said.
Velasquez said she feels lucky to have been near the Culpeper hospital when her time came. She had been scheduled to have labor induced on Dec. 14.
Her Culpeper delivery nurse, Dana Demers, “was amazing,” the mother of three said. “She stayed way past the time she was supposed to get off, and was with me all the way.”
Dr. Kevin Stocker, an obstetrician–gynecologist with UVA Obstetrics & Gynecology, a department of Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, delivered the child.
Born on Monday, Dec. 7, at 8:31 p.m., Thiago weighed in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces, and measured 18.7 inches long.
“He’s very healthy, and eats about every hour or every hour and 30 minutes,” said Velasquez, who comforted and nursed Thiago during her phone interview. “He’s amazing. We couldn’t ask for anything more than this new little boy, especially in this situation of COVID-19.”
“Nobody wants to be in a hospital” now, she said. But she said she and her husband felt at ease at Culpeper Medical Center.
Given public health rules enforced to try and keep patients, staff and the community safe, they couldn’t have visitors, and especially missed having Chloé’s mother and grandmother meet the newest member of the family right away, Velasquez said.
But the hospital invited Gilberto to stay overnight with his wife, though he couldn’t leave and return, to guard against the risk of infection, she said. Family and friends could drop food out front for patients.
Thiago was administered antibiotics after his birth, so the Velasquez family remained in the hospital until Thursday.
Thiago Gilberto, who shares his father’s name, is the second child to whom Chloé Velasquez has given birth. The first was Leeanne Brown–Velasquez, who turns 6 next week. The couple also adopted a stepson, Keimer Velasquez, who is 15. Both children attend Stafford County public schools. Keimer loves soccer, and is big on staying healthy and working out.
“We always planned on having more children,” Velasquez said. “We waited almost six years to have this one, but always wanted to have a little boy.”
Late in her pregnancy, the couple discovered that they had contracted COVID-19.
One of her husband’s brothers felt sick one day in October, with a fever, so he went to a rapid-testing site and was found to be positive, she said.
Velasquez had been with him that day. “So I said, ‘Let’s all go get tested,’ ” she recalled.
Their tests found that Chloé and Gilberto also had been infected with the novel coronavirus. She was concerned, but fortunately, the only symptom they experienced was a dry cough.
“We had heard a lot of different things,” Velasquez said. “But the only thing we could do was to take precautions, wash our hands and wear masks, like we’re all supposed to do. If God planned for us to have it, that’s something I can’t control. I can’t stop my life for COVID. I just have to continue on and pray that it won’t get so bad.”
