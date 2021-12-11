Caroline husband comes to rescue of wife in need of kidney

As teenagers, they fell in love and started to make plans for their wedding after their high school graduation.

As the date grew closer to the wedding, Kay and Jim realized it was not the best time to get married. They ended the relationship and went on to college. Four years passed until they saw and spoke to each other at a mutual friend’s wedding. “We immediately picked back up where we left off,” Kay said. The couple was married six months later.

They soon welcomed two daughters, Kerrieanne and Hailee, and decided to move to Bullocks Road in Caroline County. There the daughters could raise and show horses, which led them to careers that involve caring for horses.

It wasn’t until 2011, at a yearly doctor visit that a blood test showed Kay’s kidney function was deteriorating. She developed kidney disease from taking a prescribed medication that with long-term use has caused the disease to her kidneys. “I was feeling fine at the time, so it was a surprise to me,” she said.

