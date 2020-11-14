DeSHAZO: Men, get a game plan and get tested early for prostate cancer

Aside from the obvious, immediate stunning news, I was about as fortunate as I could have hoped for with my prostate cancer diagnosis.
My doctor caught it early. It wasn’t yet particularly virulent, and it hadn’t spread.
Although I don’t always feel young, my age (57 at the time) made me a good candidate for removal, and a skilled surgeon took good care of me. My two follow-up tests have been encouraging.
And it never hurts to have a physician for a wife, to provide support, reassurance and knowledgeable advice. (One piece was to share my experience as a service to others.)
I’ve made a career of writing about sports strategy, but today’s topic is a game plan for men. Get tested early (even if you don’t have symptoms) and don’t ignore any red flags. It could save your life.
An estimated 1.3 million men are diagnosed annually with prostate cancer, and I’m in famous company. Hall of Fame baseball player Cal Ripken underwent the same radical prostatectomy that I endured a month later, and NBC personality Al Roker recently revealed his own diagnosis.
I certainly never expected to join that list. I have family histories of diabetes and colon cancer, so I have been cognizant of those risk factors. I underwent my first colonoscopy a decade ago, three years before the recommended age of 50.
So when my annual physical exam revealed a slightly elevated level of PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) in November 2019, I wasn’t overly concerned. Other than middle-of-the-night bathroom trips that are common for men of a certain age, I was experiencing no symptoms or discomfort.
So after the holidays came and went, I completely forgot about my primary care physician’s recommendation for a follow-up test in January. It wasn’t until I endured a gout flare-up in early March that I went for a lab workup and was informed that the PSA test was awaiting me.
That result was even higher, prompting my urologist to recommend a biopsy. It came back positive. I was in the low-to-moderate-risk category, but I still faced a decision.
One option was active surveillance, generally reserved for older men with low-risk cancer. It’s akin to kicking the can down the road, and it doesn’t solve the problem.
There was radiation, a lengthy, often fatiguing process. And there was surgery, which seemed like the best option after discussion with my medical team (including my in-house adviser).
Here’s where my good fortune seemed to end.
My diagnosis came just as the novel coronavirus pandemic was shutting down businesses and even limiting hospitals. Although cancer surgery never seemed elective to me, all non-COVID procedures were put on hold. At night, I envisioned my cancer spreading while I waited for who knew how long.
But I got on a waiting list and was pleasantly surprised to be scheduled for surgery April 29. It was successful, and I was discharged the next day with five small scars, a catheter to wear for nine days and a belly that felt, as one of the attending doctors correctly advised, “as if you’ve done about a thousand sit-ups.”
Here came more twisted good fortune. Our company, like many, mandated two weeks of furlough during the pandemic. I chose the two weeks immediately after my surgery to recover without missing anything important in the suspended world of sports.
Enduring a catheter and wearing Depends for a few months is nobody’s idea of fun, but it sure beats the alternative. I’m happy to report that my first two follow-up tests revealed undetectable PSA levels, meaning no sign of residual cancer for now. My next test comes in December.
Nothing is guaranteed for me in the future, or for anyone else with a similar diagnosis. But prostate cancer is often treatable (especially when caught early).
“Movember” is a movement to raise funds and awareness of men’s health issues in November, including prostate cancer, with men encouraged to grow mustaches. With my red hair, my lip fuzz is usually as undetectable as my PSA levels have been recently.
So rather than subjecting you to that image, I’ll leave you with some advice.
Get checked early. The sooner it’s detected, the better your chances of survival. It’s recommended that you talk to your doctor about PSA testing at age 50 (45 if you are African American or have a family history).
Take it seriously. Leave nothing to chance. The people you love will thank you for it.
Steve DeShazo is the sports editor of The Free Lance–Star.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443
