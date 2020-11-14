DeSHAZO: Men, get a game plan and get tested early for prostate cancer

But I got on a waiting list and was pleasantly surprised to be scheduled for surgery April 29. It was successful, and I was discharged the next day with five small scars, a catheter to wear for nine days and a belly that felt, as one of the attending doctors correctly advised, “as if you’ve done about a thousand sit-ups.”

Here came more twisted good fortune. Our company, like many, mandated two weeks of furlough during the pandemic. I chose the two weeks immediately after my surgery to recover without missing anything important in the suspended world of sports.

Enduring a catheter and wearing Depends for a few months is nobody’s idea of fun, but it sure beats the alternative. I’m happy to report that my first two follow-up tests revealed undetectable PSA levels, meaning no sign of residual cancer for now. My next test comes in December.

Nothing is guaranteed for me in the future, or for anyone else with a similar diagnosis. But prostate cancer is often treatable (especially when caught early).

“Movember” is a movement to raise funds and awareness of men’s health issues in November, including prostate cancer, with men encouraged to grow mustaches. With my red hair, my lip fuzz is usually as undetectable as my PSA levels have been recently.