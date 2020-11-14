Health briefs: Local fundraising continues for Alzheimer's group; Rau directs local clinic

Fundraising continues for Alzheimer’s group
More than 325 area residents participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s—Fredericksburg. Due to COVID-19, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the greater Fredericksburg region on Oct. 10, raising more than $94,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Participants will continue to raise funds through the end of the year to meet the local goal of $183,000 and to help area families impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementia, said Monica Owens, event chair.
There are more than 150,000 Virginians with the disease and 467,000 people taking care of them, according to the association. Since the pandemic began, the group’s Central and Western Virginia chapter has seen a steady demand for its online education programs and support groups,” said Marie Kolendo, the chapter’s senior executive director.
“Alzheimer’s can be a terribly isolating disease even under normal circumstances,” she said. “Families tell us that being able to connect with us during the current pandemic has been a lifeline.”
More information about this year’s walk is available at alz.org/grva.
RAU DIRECTS LOCAL CLINIC
Mark Rau, a certified athletic trainer who coaches the Rappahannock Ospreys youth running club, is director of the newly opened Drayer Physical Therapy Institute at 3130 Cowan Blvd. in Fredericksburg.
The clinic offers outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including pre- and post-operative rehabilitation, manual therapy, sports rehabilitation and injury prevention.
Rau earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in physical therapy from Marymount University. He’s a Boston Marathon qualifier and has worked as an athletic trainer at local middle and high schools as needed.
