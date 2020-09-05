HEALTH BRIEFS: MWH recognized for stroke care; blood drive set for Sept. 25

MWH RECOGNIZED FOR STROKE CARE
Mary Washington Hospital’s Primary Stroke Center has received the 2020 American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
The award recognizes specific measures in the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients such as proper use of medications and other stroke treatments with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability. Before discharge, patients also receive education on managing their health and schedule a follow-up visit.
The hospital also received the Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll award, which measures the time between arrival and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or tPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke.
“Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get with The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates,” said Dr. Lee H. Schwamm, the national chairperson of the quality oversight committee and the director of acute stroke services at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States, according to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association,. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
Blood drive set for Sept. 25
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, on Sept. 25 from 2–7 p.m. To register, go to redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=foundandsons.
—Cathy Dyson
