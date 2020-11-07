HEALTH BRIEFS: Program aims to stop diabetes, doctors' group joins MWHC

PROGRAM AIMS TO STOP DIABETES

Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering free online classes, starting next month and lasting a year, on ways to prevent diabetes.

Designed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PreventT2 National Diabetes Prevention Program is guided by a trained lifestyle coach who will help participants learn skills to make lasting changes, such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress, according to a press release.

People with prediabetes, or higher-than-normal blood glucose levels, are up to 15 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels, according to researchers. PreventT2 is based on research that shows people with prediabetes who lost five to seven percent of their body weight—or 10 to 14 pounds for a 200-pound person—reduced their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent.

Type 2 diabetes is a serious condition that can lead to health problems, including heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure or loss of toes, feet or legs.