HEALTH BRIEFS: Program aims to stop diabetes, doctors' group joins MWHC

PROGRAM AIMS TO STOP DIABETES
Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering free online classes, starting next month and lasting a year, on ways to prevent diabetes.
Designed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, PreventT2 National Diabetes Prevention Program is guided by a trained lifestyle coach who will help participants learn skills to make lasting changes, such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress, according to a press release.
People with prediabetes, or higher-than-normal blood glucose levels, are up to 15 times more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels, according to researchers. PreventT2 is based on research that shows people with prediabetes who lost five to seven percent of their body weight—or 10 to 14 pounds for a 200-pound person—reduced their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent.
Type 2 diabetes is a serious condition that can lead to health problems, including heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure or loss of toes, feet or legs.
Those 18 and older with prediabetes or a history of gestational diabetes or those overweight can participate. The group will meet online at noon Tuesday, Dec. 1, and progress from weekly meetings to twice a month, then monthly. All sessions will be held online and last an hour.
The program is being funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Health. Anyone interested in more information can contact April Payne in the Spotsylvania County Extension Office at arpayne@vt.edu or 540/507-7568 by Nov. 25.
DOCTORS’ GROUP JOINS MWHC
Rappahannock Family Physicians is the latest group of doctors to join Mary Washington Primary Care, a part of the Mary Washington Medical Group.
Rappahannock Family Physicians has locations in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania County and two in Stafford County and “has cared for thousands of local families for decades,” said Eric Fletcher, senior vice president and chief strategy officer of Mary Washington Healthcare. “Their knowledge, experience and clinical excellence are very well known across the region.”
Dr. Rafael O. Hernandez said his group was “excited to become partners with Mary Washington Healthcare. With full integration, patients will have access to extended services and a more comprehensive approach to wellness.”
Mary Washington Primary Care has 10 locations in the greater Fredericksburg region.
