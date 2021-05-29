health briefs

The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board is helping sponsor an upcoming event on suicide risk and addiction featuring Dr. Stephen Loyd, who will share his personal and professional experience with the matter.

The virtual event is planned from 1-3 p.m. on June 11 and part of the Lock and Talk Virginia series designed to bring continued awareness and conversation around suicide prevention. The session is free and open to the public, but those interested are asked to register at eventbrite.com/e/suicide-risk-and-addiction-with-dr-stephen-loyd-registration-153554819599.

Loyd brings an unusual perspective to the discussion. In addition to his medical training at East Tennessee State University and work in substance abuse services, he’s also been in recovery from addiction to opioids and benzodiazepines since July 8, 2004.

For the last 10 years, he has focused on addiction medicine with an interest in pregnant patients dependent on opioids. He is currently the medical director for Cedar Recovery, Journey Pure at the River and The Next Door.

Lock and Talk Virginia is a regional initiative focused on suicide prevention.

—Staff reports