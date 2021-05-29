health briefs

SPOTSYLVANIA HOSPITAL EARNS SAFETY AWARD
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center is one of 16 Virginia hospitals recognized as a 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winner by Healthgrades, an online resource that amasses information about physicians and hospitals.
This year marks the third time the Spotsylvania hospital has received the award, which recognizes facilities in the top 10 percent nationwide for patient safety. Healthgrades evaluates hospitals based on how often 14 preventable patient safety events occur. The most common safety-related events happen in four categories, according to Healthgrades. While hospitalized, patients suffer a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest; they fall and fracture a hip; they develop pressure or bed sores; and they get bloodstream infections from catheters.
Patients treated at hospitals which are recognized for their excellence in safety are 50 percent to 66 percent less likely to experience one of those four conditions, states the Healthgrades website.
Spotsylvania and the 15 other Virginia hospitals are among 453 hospitals nationwide to receive the award.
VIRTUAL EVENT FOCUSES ON SUICIDE AND ADDICTION
The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board is helping sponsor an upcoming event on suicide risk and addiction featuring Dr. Stephen Loyd, who will share his personal and professional experience with the matter.
The virtual event is planned from 1-3 p.m. on June 11 and part of the Lock and Talk Virginia series designed to bring continued awareness and conversation around suicide prevention. The session is free and open to the public, but those interested are asked to register at eventbrite.com/e/suicide-risk-and-addiction-with-dr-stephen-loyd-registration-153554819599.
Loyd brings an unusual perspective to the discussion. In addition to his medical training at East Tennessee State University and work in substance abuse services, he’s also been in recovery from addiction to opioids and benzodiazepines since July 8, 2004.
For the last 10 years, he has focused on addiction medicine with an interest in pregnant patients dependent on opioids. He is currently the medical director for Cedar Recovery, Journey Pure at the River and The Next Door.
Lock and Talk Virginia is a regional initiative focused on suicide prevention.
—Staff reports