health briefs

SNOWDEN EXPANDS PATIENT UNITS
Mary Washington Healthcare recently held a virtual ribbon-cutting at Snowden at Fredericksburg for a 12,500-square-foot expansion that cost more than $4 million.
The additional space includes two new patient units and 20 licensed beds, bringing to 74 the number of licensed beds at the facility which offers mental health inpatient services for adults and adolescents age 13 and up, an adult intensive outpatient treatment program for substance abuse and adult outpatient programs for both mental health and substance abuse.
Snowden at Fredericksburg is a private, dedicated facility on the campus of Mary Washington Hospital, offering a full spectrum of inpatient, outpatient, community and emergency care.
“I am proud of MWHC’s commitment to providing resources that allow community members to access behavioral health and medical care services right here in their own backyard. This is crucial for both patients and families in these unprecedented times,” said Charles Scercy, Snowden’s director.
Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said “behavioral health is always a priority, and it’s been a desperate need in this community.”
Almost one of five every adults, or 47.6 million people, experienced some aspect of mental illness in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. One in 25 American adults suffer serious mental illness.
MONDAY EVENT FOCUSES ON DRUG LOSSES
Germanna Community College, Be Well Rappahannock and the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board have teamed up to increase awareness of the opioid epidemic and to empower individuals to save lives.
On Monday, Aug. 31, the groups will mark International Overdose Awareness Day with two virtual presentations on the problem of opioid addiction and how to reverse opioid overdoses using naloxone.
Since 2007, drug overdoses have claimed the lives of 11,863 Virginians.
Carmen Greiner, director of Lighthouse Counseling of Fredericksburg, will discuss addiction, treatment options and ways to help during a training session from 10 a.. to 11:30 p.m. Online registration is available at us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZArdeCvqT0oG9K62eRIUe2qkUHQxZrW9oDc.
The 60-minute REVIVE! training will be offered twice virtually on Monday, at 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. Sherry Norton-Williams, RACSB Prevention Specialist, will teach participants to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose. Those who complete the course will be able to pick up a free dose of naloxone (Narcan), the lifesaving antidote to opioid overdose. Register online for this training at bit.ly/VIRTUALREVIVE-AUG-31-2020.
All participants are encouraged to wear purple in support of International Overdose Day. Held August 31 each year, the observance aims to raise awareness, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, remember those who have died and stimulate discussion about prevention.
MWHC PARTNERS WITH CARE LOGISTICS
Mary Washington Healthcare has partnered with Care Logistics to improve the health of those in the communities they serve.
Through this partnership, MWHC and Care Logistics will develop a command-center operating model designed to reduce patient holding times in the emergency department, promote timely discharges for patients and improve communication, coordination and overall patient flow in the hospital.
Care Logistics has implemented what’s called “the hub-and-spoke” care coordination model and technology for more than a decade, said its president, Karl Straub, Care Logistics president. With the operating system, MWHC expects to “It is an honor to work with Mary Washington Healthcare to bring a proven model of efficient, quality care to the Fredericksburg region.”
