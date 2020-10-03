Improving mental health and finding sense of purpose in the time of COVID-19

According to new U.S. Census Bureau data, rates of depression and anxiety have tripled during the COVID-19 pandemic, relative to the same period last year.
A recent CDC analysis showed that 1 in 4 young adults had seriously considered suicide in the past 30 days. With COVID cases continuing to rise in many states, including Virginia, these trends seem unlikely to abate in the near future. How are we to understand this mental health crisis, and what can we do about it?
Viktor Frankl, the renowned Austrian psychiatrist, once wrote: “An abnormal reaction to an abnormal situation is normal behavior.” Frankl was confined in four Nazi concentration camps before his liberation from Auschwitz in 1945. His own experience and observations of fellow inmates led to a new approach to therapy he called “logotherapy.” It was designed to strengthen one’s capacity to discover meaning in life.
Frankl’s quote, and his life’s work, speak to the kind of situation in which we find ourselves since COVID struck and disrupted our lives in profound ways. There is nothing normal about wearing masks, standing 6 feet apart from one another, or being physically separated from friends and loved ones for months on end. And although it may feel abnormal to become overwhelmed with fear or sadness in the face of such isolation, often these responses are simply a sign of our innate need for security, predictability and human connectedness.
Brain science reveals that depriving ourselves of relational, social and recreational activities starves the body of essential endogenous neurotransmitters (e.g., dopamine and serotonin), ultimately impairing our psychological and emotional health. This pattern may set the precedent for a sedentary lifestyle leading to declining cardiovascular health, increased weight gain and other illnesses.
The first step in addressing anxiety and depression is to take inventory of our physical wellbeing and daily routine. Are we getting enough sleep, maintaining a healthy diet and finding time to exercise? Are we keeping a predictable routine of activities? Maintaining a daily and weekly schedule of tasks for ourselves and our family gives us a sense of balance and boosts our mood. For those who telework, designating a “work-only” space in the home can be helpful in establishing boundaries that sustain quality of life.
We might also take a close look at how we’re spending our time. A constant focus on COVID and other negative events in the media can contribute to emotional upset. Indeed, a recent analysis revealed that more time spent on traditional and social media during the COVID pandemic was associated with increased levels of mental distress. This association is especially pronounced among adolescents, who have experienced record levels of depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts in connection with technology use.
Next, we can take time to consider who and what give us a sense of meaning and purpose. In his classic work, “Man’s Search for Meaning,” Frankl posited that striving to find meaning in one’s life is the primary motivational force in humans. Happiness is not something to be sought as an end in itself, but is the result of a purpose-filled existence. For Frankl, meaning is discovered in three primary ways: in creating a work or doing a good deed; in experiencing something beautiful or encountering a loved one; and in the attitude we have amid unavoidable suffering.
Although crafted in a very different historical context, Frankl’s prescriptions offer a path forward to greater interior peace during this time of isolation and uncertainty. Maybe we take up that artistic endeavor that has been sitting in the corner for months. Perhaps we commit to eating dinner together as a family, take walks to hunt for fall leaves, begin a gratitude journal, learn to play an instrument, bake a pie for an elderly neighbor, or join a book club. Maybe we seek out a new church community (online or in-person), revive our prayer life or simply contemplate our spirituality. Initiatives like these, done consistently, can improve our mood and sense of purpose, and empower us to discover the best version of ourselves.
Some may need more help to restore a sense of “normality” in these abnormal times. Persistent symptoms of anxiety, sadness, inability to concentrate, loss of pleasure, or difficulty eating and sleeping that interfere with your ability to function may suggest a need for professional help. Locate a therapist in your area through online search engines like Psychology Today. If you have thoughts of harming yourself, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800/273-TALK (8255).
Dr. Hilary Towers is a resident in counseling at Revelations Counseling & Consulting in Stafford County. She is working toward certification in logotherapy. Guy Strawder is a practicing therapist and principal with Revelations Counseling & Consulting in Stafford.
