It's lights on, and up, for health care heroes

HCA Virginia, which includes Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, has launched a campaign encouraging people to “Keep Your Lights Up for Health Care Heroes.”

The hospital system is “calling upon every citizen, business and community” to keep their outdoor lights aglow through Jan. 31 to recognize those working in health care. The recognition is not just for HCA Virginia employees, but for all doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, aids and support staff who have been fighting the virus since March and are “weary from the physical and emotional toll they see every day,” according to a press release.

“COVID-19 fatigue is real,” said Jael Cooper, marketing director at Spotsylvania Regional. “Our health care teams—the heroes of this war—are tired too, but they continue to put others first and care for the sickest patients in our hospitals, doctors’ offices, ambulances, and all across our community.”

That’s why HCA wants to shine a light—thousands of outdoor ones, in fact.

“As these heroes drive to and from their shift, these lights will express your support—and it will remind all of us that hope has arrived, even in this darkest month of the year,” Cooper said.