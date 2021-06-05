Local dietitian reappointed as spokeswoman for Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Nancy Farrell Allen, who has a private practice devoted to medical nutrition therapy in Fredericksburg, has been reappointed to another three-year term as a media spokesperson with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world’s largest organization of food and nutrition professionals.

The academy’s 29 spokespeople “are the food and nutrition experts,” according to a press release. As volunteers, they conduct thousands of interviews about nutrition and healthful eating on behalf of the academy each year with print, broadcast and online media.

Farrell Allen’s areas of expertise include eating disorders and nutritional psychotherapy; food allergies; food labels and how to read them; legislation and policy issues; and natural and organically grown foods.

Farrell Allen operates Farrell Dietitian Services and is a nutrition instructor at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and Germanna Community College. Active in public policy, she served as nutrition advisor to the Virginia Governor’s Health Reform Commission workgroup from 2006 to 2007 and was appointed to the Virginia Governor’s Pediatric Nutrition Health Council in 2015.

—Cathy Dyson