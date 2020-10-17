 Skip to main content
'Mary's Ribbons' honor those with breast cancer
During October, members of the community are invited to participate in the display of “Mary’s Ribbons” in memory of Mary Washington and all others who have faced breast cancer.

In recent years, Washington Heritage Museums have partnered with the Imaging Center for Women to raise breast cancer awareness and promote regular health exams and care. In October, which is breast cancer awareness, people are encouraged to tie a ribbon to the fence of the Mary Washington House at 1300 Charles St. in Fredericksburg and add the honoree’s name to a book of honor and remembrance.

Ribbons are available at the house Friday through Monday, at Medical Imaging of Fredericksburg locations and the Fredericksburg Visitor Center. Participation is free.

The mother of George Washington died on Aug. 25, 1789, of “a malignancy of the breast,” according to historical documents.

“While many diseases have been eradicated or brought under control since that time, breast cancer continues to impact the lives of many each year,” states a press release from Washington Heritage Museums.

Those who cannot participate in person can email MarysRibbons@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org to request a ribbon be tied onto the fence. Include the names of the people and if they are being honored or remembered.

Donations also are being accepted at Washington Heritage Museums, attn.: Mary’s Ribbons Project, 1300 Charles St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401, or online at WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org/membershipsupport, noting “Mary’s Ribbon Project” at checkout. The museum’s social media pages will be updated as the fence becomes covered in ribbons.

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

