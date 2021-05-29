NEUSTATTER: Allergies are body's 'terrible mistake' that we pay for through the nose

It also causes itching and watering of the eyes. In the lungs, it causes an asthma-type reaction, with shortness of breath and wheezing. In the skin, it can produce an eczematous rash and itching.

All of these are so called “atopic” conditions—perceptively named from a Greek word meaning “out of place, strange.”

In the most severe cases, it can cause anaphylaxis, with swelling and obstruction of the airway, low blood pressure, syncope and possibly death.

POLLEN IN THE AIR Now, in the merry month of May, we are bombarded with masses of tree, grass, and some flower pollen, making this the peak allergy season according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, which designates May as National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month. And May 30, in particular, is Healthy Home Checklist day. Go to their website, aafa.org, and see how to allergy-proof your house.

The bad news is that allergy season is getting longer and pollen concentrations are rising. And it seems you become atopic from “environmental experiences that occur during the first months of life,” notes the journal Nature Review of Immunology.