NEUSTATTER: Allergies are body's 'terrible mistake' that we pay for through the nose

IT WAS my wife Paula, sneezing and sniffling, walking around the house with bits off Kleenex stuffed up her nose, that made me think allergies might be a good topic to write about.
“Allergies” involve our immune system reacting to something it sees as a threat. Our immune systems have come under a lot of scrutiny recently with our intense interest in whether people are immune to COVID-19, and how injecting a smidgin of messenger-RNA protects us.
Reacting to the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID makes sense. It is a threat, even if some people don’t believe in it. But pollen isn’t going to do us any harm, so why are we reacting to that? I put that question to local allergist Dr. Ed Squires.
“The immune system has made a terrible mistake,” he told me. It is “unable to tell between a pathogen and pollen.”
It’s also unable to differentiate between pathogens and other allergens like house dust mites, mold, animal dander and insect stings. It swings into action, cranking out IgE antibodies that bind to certain cells, causing them to release mediators—one of which is histamine.
These mediators set up an inflammatory reaction in the lining of the respiratory tract, producing masses of mucus, as well as itching in the throat and nose. The same in the sinuses gives rise to post-nasal-drainage of thick, tenacious mucus that not infrequently is hawked-up as a “loogie,” to use the technical term.
It also causes itching and watering of the eyes. In the lungs, it causes an asthma-type reaction, with shortness of breath and wheezing. In the skin, it can produce an eczematous rash and itching.
All of these are so called “atopic” conditions—perceptively named from a Greek word meaning “out of place, strange.”
In the most severe cases, it can cause anaphylaxis, with swelling and obstruction of the airway, low blood pressure, syncope and possibly death.
POLLEN IN THE AIR Now, in the merry month of May, we are bombarded with masses of tree, grass, and some flower pollen, making this the peak allergy season according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, which designates May as National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month. And May 30, in particular, is Healthy Home Checklist day. Go to their website, aafa.org, and see how to allergy-proof your house.
The bad news is that allergy season is getting longer and pollen concentrations are rising. And it seems you become atopic from “environmental experiences that occur during the first months of life,” notes the journal Nature Review of Immunology.
The way to not have allergies is to avoid whatever you are allergic to. But “this is the most allergic place in the world” I always told my sniffling, wheezing patients—which may be slight hyperbole, but my bad-joke solution of moving to the North Pole usually drew a “we are not amused” reaction.
The AAFA recommends stuff like washable furnishings and curtains, washable toys for kids, short pile carpets, HEPA filters, keeping windows closed and eliminating any dampness in the house that might encourage mold—possibly with the use of dehumidifiers.
Or there are medicines to try to block the effects. One of the mediators being histamine, it makes sense to take antihistamines like good old-fashioned diphenhydramine (as in Benadryl) or non-sedating ones, like cetirizine (Zyrtec) or loratadine (Claritin).
Another option is steroids, which help suppress inflammation wherever it occurs from whatever cause. They can be administered systemically as a pill or a shot, or applied locally as a nose spray, inhaler or skin cream.
Inhalers like albuterol that open up the airways may be useful, but are mostly used in asthma—which, as noted, is an “atopic” condition. And in dire circumstances—like anaphylaxis—epinephrine, as in an EpiPen, may be a lifesaver.
There are other categories of medicines or foods and herbs that have anti-inflammatory properties that may help. You may to need to try different medicines and get one-on-one advice from your doctor.
Another approach is to desensitized your immune system with allergy shots —where gradually increasing doses of whatever you are allergic to are administered.
STILL NO ANSWER
Our immune systems are usually incredibly good at accurately identifying pathogens and mounting a very targeted response, but not in allergies. The other exception is auto-immune diseases, where our immune system sees our own body as a pathogen and attacks it, causing maladies such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, type-I diabetes, multiple sclerosis, Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, and a whole lot more.
There is some suggestion that the prolonged symptoms of “long-haul” COVID might be an autoimmune phenomenon.
But there is still no rational explanation for the “terrible mistake” of allergies, which Paula is all too aware of.
Dr. Patrick Neustatter of Caroline County is the author of “Managing Your Doctor: The Smart Patient’s Guide to Getting Effective Affordable Healthcare.”
