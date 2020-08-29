Neustatter: How social inequities impact health

At the risk of being a bit esoteric, I am focusing this month’s column on health and social inequities in the U.S.
I’m talking about what the American Public Health Association defines as “a particular type of health difference that is closely linked with social, economic and environmental disadvantage.”
One in 3 deaths in the U.S. is attributed to high levels of inequality. And there are reports of what are called “deaths of despair” from suicide, drug overdose and alcoholic liver disease in places of greatest inequality, such as Appalachia.
It’s of particular interest now, because the COVID-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement have highlighted these disparities. I am also focused on this because there’s an election coming up and an opportunity to elect leaders who are more concerned about these inequities. And I am preparing to give a talk on the subject to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg.
Inequity, with it’s connotation of unfairness, is the kind of thing Unitarians thrive on. Forgive my poking fun, but I am one of those “bleeding hearts” and find I am attracted to the liberal, philanthropic philosophies and politics of my fellow congregants there.
Social Determinants causing Inequality
The mechanism of these disparities is through what social workers call Social Determinants of Health, or SDOH. It’s a hot topic these days.
I have previously told the stories of some SDOH victims—less fortunate folks I have encountered, mostly through my work at the Moss Free Clinic in Fredericksburg.
There was the guy who couldn’t get his cataracts fixed because he lived in a tent. There was the diabetic woman who couldn’t afford the food she needed as her food stamp delivery through the mail was held up—and she didn’t have transportation to get to the post office. There was the self-employed carpenter with no insurance who received a bill for a half-million dollars after having a heart attack.
More specifically, SDOHs are due to education—or a lack of it—which has a lot to do with what kind of living and working conditions you end up in.
Housing and environment determines exposure to illnesses, pollutants and stress. It also determines access to health care, food and recreation.
Ethnicity may make you subject to prejudice that can have distinct adverse effects.
Even personal choice of things like diet, smoking, drinking, drug use and other behaviors that affect your health tend to be tied to your socioeconomic status.
Money Tops Them All
The most significant social determinant, however, is money.
If you have enough, you can pay for good education, housing, food, recreation and of course, health insurance and health care.
A report in the Lancet notes “economic inequality in the USA has been accompanied by increasing disparities in health outcomes.” It’s reached the point where “the life expectancy of the wealthiest Americans now exceeds that of the poorest by 10–15 years.”
Americans are usually happy to be the biggest and the best. But maybe that’s not the case for what a 2018 United Nations report noted. The U.S. “has the highest level of income inequality in the Western world.”
I recently watched “Inequality For All” on Netflix, featuring former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich.
Though made in 2013, it is still relevant for pointing out the causes of wealth inequity in the U.S. It examines how the middle class was doing OK until about the 1990s, but then the comparative wealth of middle class started falling off and its reduced purchasing power had an adverse effect on the economy. After-tax income of the bottom fifth of U.S. residents rose 18 percent between 1979 and 2007, while the wealthiest 1 percent of the population saw an increase of 275 percent.
Reich criticizes things like the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that reduced the amount of corporate taxes paid—by 40 percent, according to the Tax Policy Center.
It’s a Social Issue
I am straying a little out of my field of expertise commenting on economics —and probably am raising the blood pressure of people who see the whole issue differently.
The bottom line is that your socioeconomic status—which, in turn, is dependent on your wealth, or lack thereof—has a lot to do with your health. And the way to change it is not just improving the health care system, although it badly needs it.
A study in the New England Journal of Medicine, on SDOH, noted that “states that allocate more resources to social services than to medical expenditure have substantially improved health outcomes.”
Poor health is a social issue. We need to pay attention, and allocate resources—which means money—to housing, education, food, environment and transportation. And we need to distribute wealth in a more equitable way so people can afford those things for themselves.
Dr. Patrick Neustatter of Caroline County is the author of “Managing Your Doctor: The Smart Patient’s Guide to Getting Effective Affordable Healthcare.”
