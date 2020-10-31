Neustatter: Pandemic, tumult exacerbates health conditions for some

Or maybe you’ve been furloughed or laid off and are deprived of that “sense of purpose and self-esteem” that working provides. Or are you trying to work from home–and finding out what your kid’s teachers knew but you didn’t, about your kid’s tendency to distraction?

There has been an increase in demand for pediatric mental health providers—who are in short supply at the best of times.

Health care providers are not exempt, of course. I have found myself a bit frazzled, and think I am like the 56 percent who responded to a survey by the American Psychological Association who “identified the election as a significant stressor.”

Be aware, your health care provider may be having trouble remaining composed and compassionate.

Intriguingly, how stressed you are about the election seems to be a partisan issue. The APA survey claims two thirds of Biden supporters say they “scared about the country’s future” compared with one third of Trump supporters.

These mental health challenges to Virginians have been recognized by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health. They set up what they call a “warm line,” in contrast to a 24/7 hotline.