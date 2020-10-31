Neustatter: Pandemic, tumult exacerbates health conditions for some

Everybody’s blood pressure seems to be higher. Everyone’s irritable bowel syndrome worse. All the people with back pain seem more disabled. Our diabetics seem less well controlled.
This is what I’m seeing in the patients I’ve treated recently at the Moss Clinic.
I was wondering if being in the third wave of COVID-19, with Antifa and white supremacists at each other’s throats, Black Lives Matter protesters and others marching in the street, and the screaming pitch we’re at with this highly contentious election could have something to do with it? Could all the patients be reacting to the stress?
A Cornucopia of Stress Illnesses
This was the question I put to our psychiatric nurse practitioner at Moss.
“I think people are generally more stressed,” she told me, but “the response to 2020 has been as individual as people themselves.”
Most common is a general sense of unease. This can lead to an exacerbation in someone with a preexisting problem, such as depression or anxiety. And some people are seeking help for the first time. Or patients who have previously been stable on their particular medication regimen are destabilizing.
People with obsessive compulsive disorder in particular often have a fear of contamination. That makes having a contagious virus in our midst particularly bad.
Patients with substance use disorder are particularly challenged by the isolation—“the opposite of addiction is connection,” she noted, and many support groups have not been meeting in person—a deficiency a good friend who is in recovery confirms. Virtual is somehow not the same, he told me.
The clientele at Moss tends to be particularly vulnerable because they have little in the way of financial resources and few social supports. A shortcoming Madeline Moravitz, social services case manager at Moss, bears witness to. People are anxious because there are large numbers of applicants to the rental assistance program, and the phone lines are backed up, for example.
Not Just Clinic Patients
Maybe you don’t need experts and medics to point out to you people are angry, frustrated, drinking more or just in a “state of apprehension brought on by uncertainty about future threats” to use the definition of anxiety provided by Dr. H. Steven Moffic, writing in the Psychiatric Times.
Maybe you are one of those suddenly stuck at home all day long with your kids and going crazy having to be the stand-in teacher, and often IT tech, as I gather technical problems are all too common.
Kids can’t access the internet. Can’t make the link or the computer work. I hear stories about hysterical children and stressed-out parents.
Or maybe you’ve been furloughed or laid off and are deprived of that “sense of purpose and self-esteem” that working provides. Or are you trying to work from home–and finding out what your kid’s teachers knew but you didn’t, about your kid’s tendency to distraction?
There has been an increase in demand for pediatric mental health providers—who are in short supply at the best of times.
Health care providers are not exempt, of course. I have found myself a bit frazzled, and think I am like the 56 percent who responded to a survey by the American Psychological Association who “identified the election as a significant stressor.”
Be aware, your health care provider may be having trouble remaining composed and compassionate.
Intriguingly, how stressed you are about the election seems to be a partisan issue. The APA survey claims two thirds of Biden supporters say they “scared about the country’s future” compared with one third of Trump supporters.
These mental health challenges to Virginians have been recognized by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health. They set up what they call a “warm line,” in contrast to a 24/7 hotline.
A call to 877/349-6428 will connect you to a counselor who can provide short-term talk therapy and advice on resilience and coping strategies like breathing techniques. They can also steer people toward appropriate community resources, said team leader Sadie Meadows when I called to find out what it was all about.
Turn Off The TV
One particular “coping skill” is: Don’t consume news all the time.
“The news we consume today isn’t so much reporting as it is a way of keeping people addicted to the news cycle” said psychologist Logan Jones, writing on the website Verywellmind.com. And we seem addicted to the channel that reinforces our views rather than looking for a balanced view.
My wife, Paula, tends to listen too much, if you ask me. But she says it’s like the best soap opera. I need to learn to see it like that.
Maybe when this mad election is over, things will be better. But one other, rather sobering, observation about Moss patients by our psych nurse-practitioner is that many patients are so used to dealing with stresses of all kinds that COVID-19 “is just one more thing they are learning to deal with.”
Dr. Patrick Neustatter of Caroline County is the author of “Managing Your Doctor: The Smart Patient’s Guide to Getting Effective Affordable Healthcare.”
