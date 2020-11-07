NICU babies at Mary Washington Hospital sport special Halloween costumes

From miniature superheroes to butterflies and pumpkins, babies who spent their first Halloween in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Mary Washington Hospital were dressed for the occasion. Nurses organized the event and worked with parents to create special costumes.

From miniature superheroes to butterflies and pumpkins, babies who spent their first Halloween in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Mary Washington Hospital were dressed for the occasion. Nurses organized the event and worked with parents to create special costumes. “This celebration has been extra special for us this year, given the stressful, uncertain times, and I hope brought joy to our families and all who see these pictures,” said Nancy Young, nurse manager of the department. The NICU is for premature babies as small as 1 pound and born as young as 23 weeks as well as multiple babies and those who need extra help after birth.