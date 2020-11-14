Specially designed bassinets helping those who've lost little ones

A family that experienced the stillborn loss of a baby has donated an item to Mary Washington Hospital that will help others in that unfortunate situation—and those involved hope it’s never needed.

“I hope this system collects dust and it is never used, but it was a godsend for our family in allowing us time with Mason,” said Janice Schlesinger of Springfield, who is Mason’s grandmother.

Her son and daughter-in-law, Emily and Mike Schlesinger, lost Mason before he was born, and a CuddleCot at their hospital gave the family time to say hello and goodbye.

The cot is a specially designed bassinet with a quiet, cooling unit. The compact system allows the baby to remain in the same room with the parents, family and friends after a stillbirth or neonatal death.

“Despite the best efforts made by parents and physicians, and the availability of technology, the loss of a child can still occur,” states a MWH press release.

Each year, about 24,000 babies are stillborn, meaning they die after the 20th week of pregnancy. That’s approximately one in 160 births, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About the same number of babies pass away during the first year of life.